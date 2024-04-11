Several People Reported Killed in Strike on Gaza City Market

At least six people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on a market in Gaza City on Thursday, April 11, according to local reports.

Video captured by Wadih Abu Al-Saud, a journalist based in Gaza, shows chaotic scenes at the market after the strike. Al-Saud also captured footage of smoke billowing into the sky as seen from outside the nearby Al Ahli Arab Hospital.

Separate footage from Al Jazeera shows injured people leaving the market area and a body being carried out on a stretcher. Credit: Wadih Abu Al-Saud via Storyful