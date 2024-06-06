Several roads closed due to watermain break in northwest Calgary

A number of roads in northwest Calgary are closed because of a watermain break in the area. (City of Calgary - image credit)

A watermain break in northwest Calgary has forced the closure of several roads and intersections around the communities of Bowness and Montgomery, a Calgary Fire Department spokesperson said.

Calgary police confirmed that westbound 16th Ave., eastbound 16th Ave. at Sarcee Trail, Shouldice Road and westbound Home Road are among those blocked off to traffic.

Several social media posts show that homes in the surroundings neighbourhoods are also without water.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews are responding and the Calgary Police Service are directing traffic.

More to come