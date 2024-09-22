Several staffers for Mark Robinson's campaign step down
"That event, and not the debate that just made things worse for Trump, marked the decisive turning point in the campaign."
The former president was asked in an interview Sunday if he would run again in four years. Trump would be 82 on Election Day 2028.
The star NY Magazine Washington correspondent is on leave pending a third-party investigation
Donald Trump flipped out on Truth Social over Stephanie Ruhle's appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher."
Vice President Kamala Harris got some very welcome news on Sunday in the form of a new NBC News poll that found her leading Donald Trump by five points nationally. But perhaps the most significant finding in the survey of 1,000 likely voters conducted from Sept. 13-17 is her massive increase in popularity since taking over for Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee in July.Compared to July, when Harris had a 32 percent approval and 50 percent disapproval rating (nearly identical to Bid
A local Ohio elections board says the county sheriff's department will not be used for election security following a social media post by the sheriff saying people with Kamala Harris yard signs should have their addresses recorded so that immigrants can be sent to live with them if the Democratic vice president wins the November election. In a statement on the Portage County Democrats' Facebook page, county board of elections chair Randi Clites said members voted 3-1 Friday to remove the sheriff's department from providing security during in-person absentee voting.
GOP nominee Donald Trump rated a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Sept. 19 Oprah interview as a “total disaster” during his Saturday campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.“Did you see her on Oprah?” Trump asked the crowd. “That’s not gonna be president, and Oprah didn’t know what the hell to do. Oprah was like embarrassed. She wanted to hide under the table, but she’s a professional, and she was able to sort of disguise it.”The former president claimed that Harris was “not competent”
Janet Jackson warned voters of the potential chaos surrounding the upcoming November election in a recent interview with The Guardian. The Grammy-winning singer also repeated false claims about Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity. “’Well, you know what they supposedly said?'” Jackson told the news outlet. “‘She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s …
In any presidential election, different states are impacted in different ways depending on the winner. That will hold true in the 2024 presidential election as well. Some states will likely get an...
Kamala Harris entered September – and the closing weeks of the presidential campaign – with significantly more available campaign cash than Donald Trump, new federal filings show, after setting a grassroots fundraising record during her first full month as the Democratic presidential nominee.
Former Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent says Trump isn’t accepting the invitation from CNN for a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris because it would likely hurt his campaign.
Former President Trump said Saturday afternoon that it’s “too late to do another” debate, after Vice President Harris accepted an invitation from CNN for a second debate. “She’s done one debate. I’ve done two. It’s too late to do another. I’d love to, in many ways, but it’s too late. The voting is cast,” Trump…
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) indicated in an interview at The Capital Times Idea Fest in Madison, Wisc., that conservatives could end up forming a new kind of conservative party, arguing that “far too much has happened that’s too damaging” in the Republican Party. “There is certainly going to be a big shift, I think, in how…
Outcome of 2024 White House race is still a ‘toss-up’, Nate Silver says
On CNN’s State of the Union, CNN Political Commentator Kate Bedingfield, CNN Political Commentator Jamal Simmons, and Republican strategists Erin Perrine and Brad Todd discuss new national polling showing Harris leading Trump and the controversy engulfing the North Carolina gubernatorial race.
The former president said that women will "no longer be thinking about abortion" if he wins the election
PHOENIX (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will skip this year's Al Smith charity dinner in New York, breaking with presidential tradition so she can campaign instead in a battleground state less than three weeks before Election Day.
A former chief spokesperson for Gazprom, the Russian state-owned energy giant, is fighting in Ukraine - against Russia - and has just ditched his Russian passport for a Ukrainian one.
Former NYPD Chief Bill Bratton on bid former President Trump “good luck” regarding the former president’s pledge to expel millions of migrants in the largest deportation program in American history. “Former President Trump is talking about deporting 10 million to 15 million people. Good luck with that one … I spent enough time in Latin…
Former President Trump said during a campaign event in North Carolina on Saturday that he would recognize the Lumbee Tribe if he was elected for a second term. “The Lumbee Tribe has been wrongfully denied federal recognition for more than a century,” Trump said while campaigning in Wilmington, N.C., suggesting 100 years wasn’t “that long.”…