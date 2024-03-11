Several students with minor injuries after bus crash in Winston-Salem

The Canadian Press

Ottawa Fire Services says it had to rescue a bus driver and 10 passengers after a collision between an OC Transpo bus and another vehicle on Sunday evening. The fire department says it responded to reports of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Leitrim and Bowesville roads at 7:28 p.m. Officials say firefighters came to the scene and discovered an OC Transpo bus on its side in a ditch with the other vehicle still on the road. The 10 passengers on board the bus were able to exit throug