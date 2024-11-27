'Several' Trump cabinet picks targeted with 'bomb and swatting threats', transition team says

Sky News
Updated ·3 min read

Several people nominated to roles in Donald Trump's incoming cabinet and administration have been targeted by bomb threats and "swatting," a spokesperson for the US president-elect has said.

The threats were made on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and law enforcement acted quickly to ensure the safety of those targeted, Karoline Leavitt said.

In a statement, she said the incidents "ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting'", which is when a false crime is reported to bring an armed police response to someone's home.

The statement said: "Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's cabinet nominees and administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them."

Ms Leavitt added: "With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us."

Three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the swatting incident told Sky's US partner network NBC News the threats were "not credible" and no devices or physical threats were found.

They did not involve VIPs protected by the US Secret Service such as Mr Trump or his vice president-elect JD Vance.

The FBI said it was aware of "numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents" targeting Mr Trump's cabinet and administration nominees and was working with its law enforcement partners.

In a statement it said: "We take all potential threats seriously and, as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement."

Trump's cabinet explained:
Who's in and who's out

Who has been targeted?

Elise Stefanik, who represents New York in the House and has been picked by Mr Trump to serve as US ambassador to the United Nations, said her family home had been the target of a bomb threat.

In a statement she said she, her husband and their three-year-old son were driving from Washington DC to Saratoga County in New York for Thanksgiving when they were informed of the threat, with police responding "immediately with the highest levels of professionalism".

Former congressman Matt Gaetz was also targeted with a bomb threat.

He told NBC News a bomb squad was sent to his home in Florida in response to the threat and while he was not home a family member was.

Mr Gaetz was Mr Trump's first pick for US attorney general, but withdrew from consideration over allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug abuse. He has denied all wrongdoing.

Threats follow assassination attempt

Mr Trump has been announcing his picks for his cabinet and other high-ranking positions in his administration since his election victory on 5 November.

The threats come months after Mr Trump's ear was grazed by gunfire during an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania in July, which killed a spectator and left two others seriously injured.

In September a man was charged with attempted assassination after allegedly positioning himself with a rifle outside one of Mr Trump's golf courses in Florida as Mr Trump played golf.

