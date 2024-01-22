SEVERE DAY: Ice and freezing rain coat NWA, River Valley
A mix of ice, sleet and freezing rain is making travel dangerous Monday morning.
A mix of ice, sleet and freezing rain is making travel dangerous Monday morning.
Australia is no stranger to extreme heat—so it’s noteworthy when the country’s all-time high temperature record is at risk of falling
A blast of frigid air from the North will spill into Atlantic Canada this week, sending temperatures plunging into the minus double digits
Mike Ross paid the $789.42 bill to the city on Friday. (Tony Davis/CBC)Michael Ross knew he would be receiving a bill from the City of Charlottetown for yardwork on his property last fall.What he wasn't expecting was a bill for almost $800. His lot, after all, is less than one-tenth of an acre and it took the workers less than hour to cut the grass and clean it up, he said. "I was thinking it was maybe going to be around $500 or something, and even that I would have thought excessive," he said.R
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
Multiple systems on the way this week across southern Ontario, we will be starting off as snow but temperatures are on the incline with rain on the way by the end of the week. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Behchokǫ̀ elder Celine Whane starts her day by climbing up on a chair so that she can reach her water tank, and then using an axe to break the inches-thick layer of ice on top.Then, she carefully fills a bucket of water from the tank and lowers it down before climbing off the chair.Whane, 77, estimates she hauls about 10 buckets of water a day from her tank by hand — and that's just for drinking, cooking and washing dishes.Her home has been without running water since about a week before Christm
A frigid air mass sweeping off North America led to a tremendous display of cloud streets over the western Atlantic on Sunday
(Bloomberg) -- This month, a cold front swept across much of Europe and giant tankers that carry fuel through the Red Sea were rerouted to avoid escalating violence. That should have pushed gas prices higher. Instead, they just kept falling.Most Read from BloombergFlorida Governor DeSantis Drops Out of 2024 Race, Endorses TrumpHedge Funds Rake in Huge Profits Betting on Catastrophe RiskGloom Over China Assets Is Spreading Beyond Battered StocksTrump Retires ‘DeSanctimonious’ Insult After DeSanti
Thousands of people have spent the night without power and travel disruption is set to continue.
Days after the volcanic eruption that set three homes ablaze after lava seeped into Grindavik, Iceland, residents still don’t know when it will be safe to go home. CNN’s Michael Holmes has the story.
Light ice may accumulate along the Red River, where it is possible freezing rain will fall early Monday.
Commuters in large swathes of the central US will face freezing rain and ice on Monday – just as a blast of warm air begins to thaw much of the winter-weary eastern US.
A newly opened replacement bridge in Lantz, N.S., is being welcomed by residents who say it will not only make travel more convenient but will also decrease response times for fire trucks during emergencies.The replacement two-lane bridge was opened on Jan. 15.Hydes Bridge, a one-lane bridge on Highway 277 that spans the Shubenacadie River, was closed by the province in November 2019 for safety reasons.During the bridge closure, people driving between the Halifax Regional Municipality side of La
At least 25 weather-related deaths have been reported in Tennessee, with another 16 in Oregon.
A stagnant pattern will force Calgary to contend with poor air quality over the next couple of days
You gotta admire people who see a joke opportunity and grab it.
After a campaign by environmentalists, Benito the giraffe left Mexico’s northern border and its extreme weather conditions Sunday night and headed for a conservation park in central Mexico, where the climate is more akin to his natural habitat and already a home to other giraffes. (AP Video/Alicia Fernandez)
After nearly 700 days without proper ice, the Rideau Canal has opened for skating again.After initially announcing the skateway would open at 9 a.m. Sunday, the National Capital Commission (NCC) published an update on their website noting the launch had been pushed back to 12:30 p.m."The Skateway needs a bit more time to fully freeze after overnight flooding," the NCC said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.According to the NCC, the public will be able to skate on a section between Fifth
Brutal winters are a hallmark of Canadian weather. But does the U.S. win the ultimate snowfall contest?
A study of dozens of city gardens and urban farms across the US and Europe found several ways to boost their benefits, not just for their neighborhoods, but for the planet.