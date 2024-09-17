Severe flooding in northeast Nigeria impacts one million,sparks disease, food shortage fears

Severe flooding continues to wreak havoc in northeastern Nigeria, impacting over one million people and raising concerns about the spread of diseases and widespread food shortages. Authorities are currently working to coordinate relief efforts for those affected by the disaster.

The crisis was caused by torrential rains, which caused a dam to overflow, flooding vast regions and affecting hundreds of thousands of people. Among the impacted areas was a state-owned zoo, releasing crocodiles and snakes into nearby communities overwhelmed by the rising waters.

The dam was damaged in Alau, near Maiduguri, on the Ngadda River, 20 kilometres south of Maiduguri, on 9 September.

Over the weekend, an additional 50,000 people were displaced in northeastern Nigeria as the floods intensified, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on Monday.

Local authorities are mobilising aid for the disaster victims, but the scale of need is overwhelming, and healthcare workers are concerned about the potential for an outbreak of disease.

Displacement and disease

The United Nations coordinator in the country, Mohamed Malick Fall visited the region over the weekend, and reported that “a good half of the city [Maiduguri] is impacted.”

“At least 400,000 people in the city are affected, with enormous health needs," Malick Fall told RFI. "The need for latrines, access to drinking water and food as well. My big fear now is to see an epidemic of cholera or another water-borne disease."

The authorities first set up eight camps to accommodate people displaced by the disaster.

(with newswires)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Deadly floods in Sudan displace thousands, hinder aid delivery

Chad appeals for aid as dozens killed in floods linked to climate change

Nigerian president calls for end to violent nationwide protests