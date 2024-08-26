Severe heat in Omaha Again Monday

Latest Stories
- FTW Outdoors
Magic Johnson ripped Anthony Edwards after hearing his controversial thoughts about older NBA generations
I don't think it's a stretch to say that if you want to offend Magic Johnson, you really have to go out of your way. Beyond his jovial charm whenever he appears in public, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is f
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark crossed up Lynx's Courtney Williams while driving up the court with this devastating move
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark showed off her outstanding elusiveness against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday night. During the road game, Clark crossed up Lynx guard Courtney Wil
- FTW Outdoors
Watch: Black bear approaches girl, grabs her leg in ‘scary moment’
A 17-year-old girl stood very still when a black bear walked up to her at a mountain lake in California as a friend videoed the encounter. Kimberly Mendoza and the friend were at Lake George in the Mammoth Lakes area when the encounter occurred, as reported by
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Watch: Rory McIlroy takes shoes off, hits laser with feet in creek after snapping driver at BMW Championship
It was a wild two-shot sequence for Rory McIlroy on Sunday. One you'll have to see to believe. The World No. 3 hit a wayward tee shot on the par-4 ninth during the final round of the 2024 BMW Championship, and his ball came to rest on the bank just above a…
- The Canadian Press
Downpour in Jasper National Park slows fires, but comes with warning
JASPER — Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Former Flyers Goalie is Top Free Agent
This former Philadelphia Flyers goalie is one of the top free agents remaining.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
New Maple Leafs Captain Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Prospects Hit the Ice With Muskoka Hockey Ahead of Training Camp
The Maple Leafs were guests during one of Muskoka Hockey's summer camp sessions this week.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Who climbed in, who dropped out of the 30-man field for the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The race to East Lake for the 2024 Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale has come to a
- The Canadian Press
Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exits game between Rockies and Yankees after broken bat hits his neck
NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exited in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game between the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies when he was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton’s shattered bat.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
These 10 players earned the most official money on the PGA Tour in the 2024 season
More money was given out on the PGA Tour in 2024 than ever before. It's
- PA Media: Sport
Jack Draper hurt by fallout to controversial match point in Cincinnati
Draper beat Felix Auger-Aliassime after a contentious decision on match point.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Patrik Laine Attends Hintz Wedding
Newly minted Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine and his fiancée attended Roope Hintz wedding.
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
The Complicated Situation Surrounding Canucks Prospect Lucas Forsell
The Vancouver Canucks drafted Lucas Forsell 201st overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft
- The Hockey News - Las Vegas Golden Knights
Former Golden Knights Prospect Involved In Another Blockbuster Deal
Former Vegas Golden Knights 2023 first-round pick David Edstrom was involved in a trade that saw him move to the Nashville Predators and Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks.
- CNN
A grizzly bear was standing on his back and went in for the ‘kill bite.’ He survived to tell the story
Shayne Patrick Burke lived to recount his harrowing encounter with a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
- USA TODAY Sports
Lake Mary, Florida wins Little League World Series over Chinese Taipei in extra innings on walk-off bunt, error
Lake Mary, Florida brought the LLWS trophy to Florida for the first time in state history on a walk-off bunt that scored the winning run on an error.
- The Weather Network
Atlantic hurricane activity could pick up in time for Labour Day
It’s been a relatively quiet August across the Atlantic, but things should start heating up as the peak of the season fast approaches
- PA Media: Sport
Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen at Dutch Grand Prix to ignite title hopes
The British driver crossed the line 22.8 seconds clear of the home favourite at Zandvoort.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Kent Hughes Tried to Acquire Yaroslav Askarov
Montreal Canadiens Kent Hughes is all about improving his team across the board, be it up front or in front of the net.
- FTW Outdoors
Florida State pulled off a nifty swinging gate trick play after scoring the 2024 season's first touchdown
The 2024 college football season kicked off on Saturday with a Week 0 clash in Dublin, Ireland between Florida State and Georgia Tech. And jus