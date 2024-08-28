Severe storm damage in Livonia

Storyful

At least one person was killed and others were injured when a landslide struck homes in Ketchikan, Alaska, on August 25, according to local officials.“The potential for a secondary landslide south of the original slide” remained a concern, officials said.“In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude,” said Ketchikan Mayor Dave Kiffer. “The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to those who lost their homes.”Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster and directed all state agencies to provide assistance where needed.A local high school was prepared to host residents who evacuated their homes, officials said.Ketchikan resident Natasha Clevenger posted this footage showing homes damaged by the landslide on Second Avenue. She said, “We are safe but shaken up. We are stuck in our house until we can be safely evacuated.”She later said her family had been evacuated to a local high school, thanking first responders who “safely guided [them] through a street covered in power lines and poles.”Clevenger added: “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We are a little out of it from being in shock, but we are safe and praying for our neighbors.” Credit: Natasha Clevenger via Storyful