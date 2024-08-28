Severe storm damage in Livonia

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network - Video
Snowy reminder of summer winding down in Western Canada
Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details of some places in western Canada receiving snow before the end of the week
- The Weather Network
Severe, damaging storms possible in Ontario as humidex rises
Ontario is heating up on Tuesday, with a severe weather potential that could boom or bust in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and other locales in the province
- HuffPost
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Daughter Recalls His Disgusting Whale Stunt In Resurfaced Interview
The Trump-supporting ex-presidential candidate’s whale exploit literally stinks.
- CNN
Millions in this country are stranded by flooding. Many blame their neighbor
Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.
- CNN
‘The ocean is overflowing’: UN chief issues global SOS as new reports warn Pacific sea-level rise outstrips global average
A “worldwide catastrophe” is imperiling Pacific Islands and the world must respond to the unprecedented and devastating impacts of rising seas “before it is too late,” the United Nations chief has warned.
- The Weather Network - Video
Thunderstorm risk builds with high humidity across Ontario
As a warm muggy airmass pushes into Ontario it is posing the threat for severe thunderstorms in the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
- FTW Outdoors
Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest?
Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest in the Pacific Northwest? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked a similar question Monday via social media and provided the main image and a second image showing a portion of the bear in a different location. We’ve provided
- The Weather Network
Humidity in Ontario nurtures multiple rounds of severe storm potential
Ontario is heating up on Tuesday, with some severe weather potential that could boom or bust in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and other locales in the southern region
- USA TODAY
'I never seen a slide of this magnitude': Alaska landslide kills 1, at least 3 injured
Mandatory evacuations are underway in the southeastern Alaska city after a landslide leveled buildings leaving at least one person dead and 3 hurt.
- The Canadian Press
Latest fatal landslide in Alaska kills 1 and injures 3 in Ketchikan, a popular cruise ship stop
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A landslide cut a path down a steep, thickly forested hillside and crashed into several homes in Ketchikan, killing one person and injuring three in the latest such disaster to strike mountainous southeast Alaska.
- The Weather Network
Soggy rains, thunderstorms precede autumn-like midweek in Alberta
Parts of Alberta are in for a soaking, with up to 50 mm of rainfall or more expected in some locales, accompanied by a thunderstorm risk on Tuesday
- The Motley Fool
The Dividend Stock Set to Take Over the TSX
This dividend stock isn't just growing, it's absolutely taking over the renewable energy sector on the TSX. And should keep rising higher.
- The Weather Network
Summer vacation ends with snow sightings in parts of Western Canada
High-elevation alpine snow is forecast across the Canadian Rockies this week.
- Storyful
One Person Killed as Landslide Smashes Into Homes
At least one person was killed and others were injured when a landslide struck homes in Ketchikan, Alaska, on August 25, according to local officials.“The potential for a secondary landslide south of the original slide” remained a concern, officials said.“In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude,” said Ketchikan Mayor Dave Kiffer. “The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to those who lost their homes.”Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster and directed all state agencies to provide assistance where needed.A local high school was prepared to host residents who evacuated their homes, officials said.Ketchikan resident Natasha Clevenger posted this footage showing homes damaged by the landslide on Second Avenue. She said, “We are safe but shaken up. We are stuck in our house until we can be safely evacuated.”She later said her family had been evacuated to a local high school, thanking first responders who “safely guided [them] through a street covered in power lines and poles.”Clevenger added: “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We are a little out of it from being in shock, but we are safe and praying for our neighbors.” Credit: Natasha Clevenger via Storyful
- Global News
Calgary water emergency: City under Stage 4 water restrictions again
Calgary is under severe water restrictions for the second time this summer as crews work to repair one of the city’s largest water mains. Michael King reports.
- CNN
How an Alaska couple managed to escape a deadly landslide – but lost everything
A landslide in southern Alaska on Sunday left one person dead and several others injured, and some residents have been ordered to evacuate as officials warn another slide could strike nearby.
- Canadian Press Videos
Hikers evacuated from Grand Canyon flash flood recount rescue
Hundreds of hikers and Havasupai tribal members were evacuated last week during a flash flood along Havasu Creek near Grand Canyon National Park. (Produced by Brittany Peterson)
- WPTV- West Palm Beach Scripps
Disturbance in Atlantic Ocean has 20% for tropical development
As we near the peak of hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is watching a new area of unsettled weather in the central Atlantic for possible development.
- CBC
Campfire bans to be lifted in most parts of B.C.
Campfire bans will soon be lifted in most areas of the province, according to the B.C Wildfire Service (BCWS).The service says the change will take effect Wednesday at noon PT. The update comes as a cold front brought rain and fall-like temperatures to many parts of the province Tuesday.Emelie Peacock, a fire information officer with the BCWS, told CBC News that Category 1 campfires – all fires smaller than 0.25 square metres — will be permitted across the province, except for one area within th
- CBC
Trees fall on cars, home as storms bring record rainfall
Storms across southern B.C. over the weekend brought record rainfall and strong gusts that brought down trees, damaging homes and vehicles in different parts of the province.A total of 17 communities breaking daily rainfall records, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, as a low-pressure system moved through the region from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon. The highest rainfall was recorded in the Agassiz area, which saw 57.5 millimetres of rain on Saturday, beating the previou