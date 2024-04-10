Advertisement

Severe Storm Lashes Southern Alabama

Storyful

A neighborhood in Foley, Alabama, was swept with wind and rain as a line of severe storms moved across southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, April 10.

Video filmed by Catherine Caudle shows pools of floodwater forming and trees bending in the wind on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service warned of wind up to 60 mph and the possibility of penny-sized hail in the Mobile Bay area. A tornado warning was issued for nearby West Pensacola. Credit: Catherine Caudle via Storyful