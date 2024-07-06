Severe storm risk may spoil Ontario’s Saturday plans

Keep an eye on the radar throughout the day Saturday if you have plans across the southern half of Ontario as thunderstorms bubble up across the region.

Some of the storms could turn severe. Stay close to safe shelter and ensure you’ve got a way to get warnings the moment they’re issued.

DON’T MISS: Scorching July heat, first 40°C day makes its way to Canada

Ontario temps icons Saturday

Storms build across Ontario on Saturday

It’s a summery pattern over Ontario as hot and humid air remains locked in across the region.

Daytime temperatures are likely to climb into the middle to upper 20s throughout southern and eastern Ontario, with slightly cooler temperatures expected into cottage country.

Ontario precip 2pm Saturday

This heat and humidity will provide ample fuel for thunderstorms to spark on Saturday as a low-pressure system continues to meander through the Great Lakes.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible through the day Saturday from Sudbury all the way down to the Niagara Peninsula, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

RELATED: A stormy start to the weekend in Ontario will turn to sunny, seasonal end

Ontario storm risk Saturday

The best dynamics for severe thunderstorms will spread over cottage country and stretch into eastern Ontario, including Ottawa and Bancroft.

Any of the stronger storms that develop Saturday could produce heavy rainfall, hail, and gusty winds. Given the slow movement of the thunderstorms and the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, watch out for localized flooding on area roads beneath any of the heavier storms that fire up.

Looking ahead, nicer and more seasonable temperatures look to spread over southern Ontario to end the weekend on Sunday. We can expect hot sunshine to creep back in to start the week.

Header image submitted by Shannon near Ottawa, Ontario.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across Ontario.

WATCH: Ontario is now Canada's 'tornado capital'

Click here to view the video