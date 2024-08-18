Severe Storm Risk in North Carolina This Weekend
Severe Storm Risk in North Carolina This Weekend
A chaotic Saturday across southern Ontario as storms unleash flooding, at least one tornado
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA. Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon. Roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga. Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may produce 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather age
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
Severe storms throughout the weekend could produce large hail and localized flooding. Storms prompted tornado warnings to be issued on Saturday morning.
The Central Park bear's necropsy found that the dead cub's flesh was in good condition. RFK Jr. said he planned to put it in his fridge.
MONTREAL — Nearly 150,000 Montreal homes were put under a boil water advisory on Friday after a broken water main erupted into a "geyser" that transformed streets into streams, paralyzed traffic and forced people to evacuate from flooded buildings.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto began to pound Bermuda late Friday with heavy winds and rain after officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean opened shelters and closed government offices.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto moved away from Bermuda on Saturday evening over open waters of the Atlantic after crossing over the tiny British territory early in the day with heavy rains and strong winds.
With Hurricane Ernesto now churning away from Puerto Rico, forecasters are keeping an eye on its future path in the Atlantic, including potential impacts to Canada's East Coast.
A break in a major underground water main near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has sent water gushing down streets and inside homes. Canadian Press reporter Morgan Lowrie says the flooding led to the evacuation of nearby buildings and a boil-water advisory for about 150,000 homes. (Aug. 16, 2024)
I've always wondered about the "sky people"...
A rarely seen deep sea fish resembling a serpent was found floating dead on the ocean surface off the San Diego coast and was brought ashore for study, marine experts said.
A tornado left a trail of damage in a southwestern Ontario community on Saturday as a major storm system drenched much of the southern part of the province with heavy rain and caused localized flooding.
Researchers from the University of Oxford say they've developed a new, "multi-junction" technique to create a solar material that's so thin, it can be printed directly onto the surface of everyday objects — from cars, smartphones, to backpacks — potentially providing a whole new avenue for harnessing energy from sunlight that's not limited to large […]
Some residents of a Kensington Market building in Toronto are still out of their homes after a roof collapse caused the city to demolish part of the structure. Some adjacent tenants weren’t able to return either because the power was still cut off. Sean O’Shea reports.
Stay alert through the overnight hours for a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across southwestern British Columbia
Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta has the details of a stormy afternoon and evening in Aberta and British Columbia on Firday.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto strengthened into a Category 2 storm Thursday night as it barreled toward Bermuda after leaving hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico without power or water. Sweltering heat enveloped the U.S. territory, raising concerns about people’s health.
A Ukrainian lion with "shellshock" is being driven 1,400 miles to start a new life in the UK. Yuna has psychological issues and coordination problems after debris landed near her enclosure in January, according to a Kent animal sanctuary. Yuna and male lion Rori - who's also said to be traumatised following a "massive attack" on Kyiv - are the first of five lions being rescued.
ISTANBUL (AP) — Wildfires raged across western Turkey for a third straight day Saturday, exacerbated by high winds and warm temperatures, authorities said.