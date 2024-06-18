Severe storm risk for Tuesday

Latest Stories
Heat dome deflecting strong storm track to Northern Ontario
Storms will be rolling through Northwestern Ontario in two rounds on Tuesday, first in the early morning hours and the second, more severe storms in the evening hours. Most potent dynamics will be present from 6-9pm CT. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
- Fortune
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says a Japanese gardener taught him one of the most ‘profound learnings’ of his life—it’s why he can be on top of every detail at the $3.2 trillion chip giant
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told Caltech students a conversation with a Japanese gardener changed his outlook on life.
- CNN
This part of the US is at highest risk for a devastating tsunami
The geological record of the region indicates on average, these mega earthquake and tsunami events happen every 500 years.
- The Weather Network
Canada is divided by steep temperature contrast this week
It's a tale of two different climates across Canada this week. Those in Western Canada will need to break out their jackets while Eastern Canada will be sweating through a dangerous heat dome
- USA TODAY
First alert of 2024 hurricane season: Tropical storm watch on Texas coast
Two separate tropical systems are forecast to strengthen this week in what's expected to be a doozy of an Atlantic hurricane season.
- The Weather Network
Chilly pattern brings stormy, snowy weekend to B.C.
The final weekend of spring will bring chilly, snowy conditions to parts of the West Coast as an active storm track blankets the region
- CBC
Annapolis Valley canal reopened for recreation after community pushes back
For decades, swimmers and walkers have enjoyed the White Rock canal in the Annapolis Valley with little concern for the hydroelectric dam downstream. However, Nova Scotia Power briefly cut off public access earlier this month to begin installing a fence at the site. Julie Harrington, who lives in Gaspereau, N.S., walks her dog along the trail year-round and swims in the canal on hot summer days. She said the community was upset by the closure of the recreation area on Nova Scotia Power property.
- USA TODAY
Crazy weather week coming to the US: From searing heat to snow. Yes, snow.
This week will bring weather extremes: A baking heat wave in the Midwest and East to a taste of winter in the Rockies.
- The Weather Network
Temperatures get cranked in Central Canada as extreme heat moves in
Folks in Ontario and Quebec will want to avoid strenuous activities in the outdoors this week, especially if they are vulnerable to the heat, as temperatures and humidity will soar to dangerous values
- The Weather Network - Video
Threat for severe weather returns to northwestern Ontario
The threat of severe weather is returning to northwestern Ontario, bringing the potential for heavy rain, strong winds, and hail. Residents should stay alert and prepared for sudden weather changes. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will provide updates on the timing and impacts of these severe weather conditions.
- The Canadian Press
New signs warning of great white sharks in the works for some East Coast beaches
HALIFAX — There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
- The Canadian Press
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Scorching Northern Hemisphere heat leads to deaths and wildfires
The United States is bracing for chaotic weather this week, with the South set to experience another heat wave following a short respite from searing temperatures earlier this month. The National Weather Service expects some areas to reach temperatures so high they'll hit new daily records.
- Time
New Poll Explains Why Trump Keeps Bashing Electric Vehicles
A new poll finds 44% of US voters hold a negative view of electric vehicles. That helps explain why Trump keeps bashing them, Philip Elliott writes
- CBC
They're called 'living snow fences' — and they could soon appear along rural Ottawa roads
Every year, the City of Ottawa puts up wooden snow fences to protect drivers from snowdrifts. They're essential for wintertime rural road safety. No one wants a sudden gust coating their windshield with snow, and snow fences divert and minimize the wind. But they also cost the city $8.14 per metre, plus maintenance costs, which adds up to millions of taxpayer dollars over the years.Andrea Sissons and Pam Chiles had a more natural solution in mind, one that city council has now approved: installi
- Reuters
Oil depots on fire in Russia's Rostov region after drone attack
"According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," Vasily Golubev, governor of the Rostov region that borders Ukraine, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Russia's ministry of emergency situations said on Telegram that the fire had spread across 5,000 cubic metres, and that several dozen firefighters with 21 pieces of equipment were battling the blaze.
- Canadian Press Videos
Thailand's tried for years to solve its pollution problem, but 'haze season' always comes back
When the haze season comes, villagers in northern Thailand start preparing the land for fire. They set areas of forest alight, part of controlled burns that will clear their fields for planting — and before long large plumes of smoke rise up, adding to some of the worst air in the world. It's a practice that is unavoidable due to the mountainous terrain, which prevents harvesting machines from operating. During the haze season, from February to April, Chiang Mai city regularly tops the list of the world’s worst cities for air pollution. At nearby Chiang Mai university, an app called FireD has been developed to try to control burning. People register their planned fires through the app. It uses weather and satellite data to predict if a fire on a particular day will cause more pollution or whether conditions will blow away the smoke and pollutants.
- USA TODAY
Concerns grow as 'gigantic' bird flu outbreak runs rampant in US dairy herds
As the bird flu outbreak expands into dairy farms, worries grow about dangers to humans and potential links to climate change.
- CBC
Environment Canada says it can now rapidly link high-heat weather events to climate change
Environment and Climate Change Canada says it's now able to publicly identify links between episodes of extreme heat and climate change within days of a weather event.The federal department says that its scientists now have the ability to estimate the degree to which human-induced climate change played a role in a heat wave or extreme heat event within a week of it happening.Friederike Otto, an internationally renowned climate researcher and one of the global leaders in weather attribution scien
- WFTS-Tampa
Tracking the Tropics | June 16, Evening Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
- The Conversation
Is Earth really getting too hot for people to survive? A scientist explains extreme heat and the role of climate change
The answer depends in part on where you live. If it’s extremely hot and humid, the health risks are much higher.