Severe storms fire up in Saskatchewan, prompting tornado warning

A tornado warning has been issued in southern Saskatchewan as storm spotters have reported a funnel cloud that may be in the process of reaching the ground, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). In addition to potentially producing a tornado and intense winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are possible. See below for the details.

Current tornado warnings

R.M. of Silverwood south of Whitewood

4:53 PM CST: Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

Storm spotters have reported that this storm has a funnel cloud that may be reaching the ground. A tornado may form from this storm imminently.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

(Baron) Tornado Sheltering Options Safety

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Wednesday:

Peak rainfall rates will pick up through Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest rain expected in southwestern Saskatchewan.

The deepening low will also create strong, northwesterly wind gusts across Alberta and Saskatchewan, with gusts up to 70 km/h possible throughout the day.

Baron - PR Wednesday storms - Sept18

The potential for severe storms will bubble up east of the centre of the low, with the cold front extending south into the Dakotas. While the thunderstorm threat will be lingering throughout much of the day, the strongest storms will develop during the late afternoon and evening hours across eastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba.

Large hail and strong wind gusts are the main threats with storms that develop, with the small chance of a tornado. While it's low, it's a non-zero risk.

Baron - PR supercell potential - Sept 18

Thursday:

The low will continue to track to the northeast on Thursday, with the rain gradually easing across the Prairies. By the time all is said and done, between 50-100+ mm of rain could fall in some of the hardest-hit areas of central and southwestern Saskatchewan. Parts of southern Manitoba are already dealing with significant flood waters.

Baron - PR rain - Sept18

Thunderstorms will once again develop for northwestern Ontario on Thursday, with multiple rounds expected throughout the day.

Large hail, and the potential for damaging wind gusts are possible in areas that see the severe storms develop.

Baron - PR precip Thursday afternoon - Sept18

Flooding rains hit southern Manitoba

The heavy rain over the past couple of days has inundated parts of southeastern Manitoba, with backbuilding thunderstorms producing significant amounts. Localized flooding has been reported in many communities.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Elma, a community in the Whiteshell area of eastern Manitoba saw 205 millimetres in just a 36-hour period. Meanwhile, 155 mm of rain has been recorded in the city of Steinbach between Monday and Tuesday.

With more rain and thunderstorms in the forecast, the ground will be unable to absorb additional downpours.

Baron: Southeastern Manitoba rainfall totals as of September 18. 2024

Another system will track from west to east across the Prairies on Friday and into the weekend, and while it's not expected to be as strong or moisture-packed, it will still keep most of the region well watered, especially central and southern Manitoba.

A quick shot of chilly weather will spread across the region behind the weekend system, knocking temperatures below seasonal for a day or two, then trending back warmer for most of next week.

Thumbnail courtesy of Cindy Cairns/Maryfield, Saskatchewan.