Severe storms fire up in Saskatchewan, prompting tornado warning

Forecast Centre
·3 min read

A tornado warning has been issued in southern Saskatchewan as storm spotters have reported a funnel cloud that may be in the process of reaching the ground, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). In addition to potentially producing a tornado and intense winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are possible. See below for the details.

Current tornado warnings

  • R.M. of Silverwood south of Whitewood

4:53 PM CST: Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

Storm spotters have reported that this storm has a funnel cloud that may be reaching the ground. A tornado may form from this storm imminently.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

(Baron) Tornado Sheltering Options Safety
(Baron) Tornado Sheltering Options Safety

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Wednesday:

Peak rainfall rates will pick up through Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest rain expected in southwestern Saskatchewan.

The deepening low will also create strong, northwesterly wind gusts across Alberta and Saskatchewan, with gusts up to 70 km/h possible throughout the day.

Baron - PR Wednesday storms - Sept18
Baron - PR Wednesday storms - Sept18

The potential for severe storms will bubble up east of the centre of the low, with the cold front extending south into the Dakotas. While the thunderstorm threat will be lingering throughout much of the day, the strongest storms will develop during the late afternoon and evening hours across eastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba.

Large hail and strong wind gusts are the main threats with storms that develop, with the small chance of a tornado. While it's low, it's a non-zero risk.

Baron - PR supercell potential - Sept 18
Baron - PR supercell potential - Sept 18

Visit our Complete Guide to Fall 2024 for an in depth look at the Fall Forecast, tips to plan for it and much more!

Thursday:

The low will continue to track to the northeast on Thursday, with the rain gradually easing across the Prairies. By the time all is said and done, between 50-100+ mm of rain could fall in some of the hardest-hit areas of central and southwestern Saskatchewan. Parts of southern Manitoba are already dealing with significant flood waters.

Baron - PR rain - Sept18
Baron - PR rain - Sept18

Thunderstorms will once again develop for northwestern Ontario on Thursday, with multiple rounds expected throughout the day.

Large hail, and the potential for damaging wind gusts are possible in areas that see the severe storms develop.

Baron - PR precip Thursday afternoon - Sept18
Baron - PR precip Thursday afternoon - Sept18

Flooding rains hit southern Manitoba

The heavy rain over the past couple of days has inundated parts of southeastern Manitoba, with backbuilding thunderstorms producing significant amounts. Localized flooding has been reported in many communities.

RELATED: Manitobans wade through flooded streets, basements after massive downpour

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Elma, a community in the Whiteshell area of eastern Manitoba saw 205 millimetres in just a 36-hour period. Meanwhile, 155 mm of rain has been recorded in the city of Steinbach between Monday and Tuesday.

With more rain and thunderstorms in the forecast, the ground will be unable to absorb additional downpours.

Baron: Southeastern Manitoba rainfall totals as of September 18. 2024
Baron: Southeastern Manitoba rainfall totals as of September 18. 2024

Another system will track from west to east across the Prairies on Friday and into the weekend, and while it's not expected to be as strong or moisture-packed, it will still keep most of the region well watered, especially central and southern Manitoba.

A quick shot of chilly weather will spread across the region behind the weekend system, knocking temperatures below seasonal for a day or two, then trending back warmer for most of next week.

WATCH: Canada's 2024 Fall Forecast: Fewer storms and warm weather ahead

Click here to view the video

Thumbnail courtesy of Cindy Cairns/Maryfield, Saskatchewan.

Latest Stories

  • Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again

    One of the world’s most active volcanoes is erupting again in a remote part of a Hawaii national park. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says Kilauea erupted Sunday in an area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park closed to the public.

  • At least 15 dead since July and thousands of hectares scorched as wildfires sweep Peru

    LIMA, Peru (AP) — Wildfires in Peru have left at least 15 dead since July and more than 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) of cultivated land and natural areas scorched, authorities said Monday.

  • Parts of Bratislava along Danube flooded as river bursts its banks in places

    The water level of the Danube River in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava peaked on Tuesday, according to the deputy mayor for the environment, as flooding affected a broad swath of Central Europe. (AP video shot by Darko Bandic)

  • Peru declares state of emergency in regions scorched by forest fires

    LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in three regions affected by devastating forest fires that have burned through swathes of the nation's Andean and Amazonian crop lands and left 16 dead. The heavily forested northern regions of Amazonas, San Martin and Ucayali will be under the new emergency measures, she said, following several requests from local authorities for more resources to be allocated to fight the fires. Forest fires are frequent in Peru between August and November, largely due to the burning of dry grasslands to expand agricultural frontiers and sometimes by land traffickers, according to data from Peru's environmental ministry.

  • Watch: Moment of explosion in Beirut one day after pagers detonate

    The moment explosions rang out in Beirut on Wednesday, 18 September, during a funeral procession for a person who was killed when pagers detonated the previous day, was captured on video. Lebanon’s health ministry says at least nine people were killed and 300 were wounded. It comes a day after at least 12 people – including two children – were killed and thousands wounded after electronic pagers belonging to Hezbollah simultaneously exploded in Lebanon and Syria.

  • Major lull in Quebec's tornado season this year, possible first in 10 years

    Quebec is looking at a possible 10-year record, with a major lull in the active weather season and lack of tornadoes reported since July

  • Sunday marks the earliest start to the Fall season in 228 years! Here's why

    Summer's final curtain call. Here's a guide to the science behind this phenomenon, some of its most enduring myths, and why this is the earliest fall equinox in over 2 centuries.

  • Capturing the northern lights is much simpler than you think

    Hoping to capture the northern lights? As The Weather Network discovered, you don't need fancy equipment to record the moment

  • Agents seize nearly 1,280 litres of methamphetamine at B.C. port

    The Canada Border Services Agency says its agents seized nearly 1,280 litres of liquid methamphetamine at a B.C. port this June.In a statement, the CBSA says the seized drugs had a street value of $2 million.The seizure happened on June 27, according to the agency, when a container bound for Australia was examined by officers and sniffer dogs at the Fraser Surrey Docks in Surrey, B.C."During the exam, officers found anomalies in the packaging of the bottles labelled as apple and grape juice," re

  • Charlottetown man charged with impaired driving causing death

    A 25-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with two counts of impaired driving causing death in connection to a single-vehicle crash Aug. 2 in Albany, P.E.I.Prince District RCMP said they responded to the crash at about 4:40 a.m., and found four people in the vehicle.A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 24-year-old man later died of his injuries. Another occupant suffered non-life-threatening injuries.On Wednesday, police said in a news release that Thommachen Thomas

  • City of Yellowknife has new plans for emergencies and evacuations

    A year after 2023's unprecedented wildfire evacuation ended in Yellowknife, the city has released an updated community emergency plan, and a new evacuation plan.The two documents were made public on Tuesday, and are intended to guide the City of Yellowknife's approach to emergency or disaster management. That includes things like catastrophic wildfires, but also other potential risks such as floods, power failures, and telecommunications disruptions.In a news release, the city says the plans "bu

  • Israel-Hamas war latest: Pagers explode across Lebanon and parts of Syria

    Hundreds of handheld pagers exploded almost simultaneously across Lebanon and in parts of Syria on Tuesday, killing at least nine people, government and Hezbollah officials said. Officials pointed the finger at Israel in what appeared to be a sophisticated, remote attack. The Israeli military declined to comment.

  • UAW to hold strike votes at Stellantis local chapters, union president says

    DETROIT (Reuters) -The United Auto Workers union plans to hold strike authorization votes at one or more of its Stellantis local chapters in the coming days, union president Shawn Fain said on Tuesday, which could lead to significant disruptions for the Jeep maker. Fain has in recent months called out Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares for failing to keep the product and investment commitments the automaker agreed to after the union conducted a six-week strike last autumn. Stellantis said its focus remained on offering consumers a selection of affordable conventional and electric vehicles and ensuring the sustainability of the company and its workforce.

  • Wave of exploding pagers increases Israel-Hezbollah tensions | AP explains

    A company based in Hungary was responsible for manufacturing pagers that exploded in an apparent Israeli operation targeting Hezbollah, another firm said. Pagers exploded nearly simultaneously on Tuesday in Lebanon and Syria. (AP video: Alon Bernstein/Suleiman Amhaz/Mustapha El baba)

  • Jordan's King Abdullah swears in new government led by technocrat

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's King Abdullah swore in a reformist government on Wednesday tasked with accelerating IMF-backed reforms and pushing through political and economic modernisation crucial to reversing a decade of sluggish growth, officials said. The Harvard-educated prime minister, Jafar Hassan, headed the monarch's office in his last job. Hasan has proven to be an able administrator during a long public career in which he oversaw economic reforms as a deputy premier and during a stint as planning minister, according to officials and politicians.

  • Cellphone shop left smoking after explosions reported in Lebanon

    Smoke could be seen billowing out of a mobile phone shop in Sidon, Lebanon, after electronic devices reportedly detonated late on Sept. 18, a day after exploding pagers in the country killed several and wounded thousands more.

  • Packed public meeting backs golf course plan on Confederation Bridge fabrication yard

    Bailey Dawson of Augustine Cove would love to see a golf course built on the former Confederation Bridge fabrication yard in Borden-Carleton.Dawson was one of about 100 people to attend a public meeting Tuesday night in Borden-Carleton, many of whom joined him in supporting the idea of a golf course. The 45-hectare site has been vacant since Confederation Bridge, linking P.E.I. and New Brunswick, was completed in 1997."It's been 25 years since there's been any excitement in the Town of Borden. I

  • What's good for the goose? A statue trend that's flocking to St. John's

    Goostav is owned by Adrienne Ding and Matt Wheeler. He has over 30 different outfits. (Maddie Ryan/CBC)Goostav isn't like other geese. He wears clothes, lives on a porch in downtown St. John's and also made of concrete.The 60-pound painted goose has celebrity status on his street because of his constantly changing flashy outfits. He belongs to Adrienne Ding and Matt Wheeler, and is part of a wide network of "porch geese" across North America. A porch goose is an ornamental bird that sits outside

  • Could the Ardley dam proposal, studied for nearly a century, actually get built?

    A long-discussed, often-studied, never-built Red Deer River dam proposal dating back decades is being dusted off and resurrected by the provincial government.A request for proposals (RFP) has been issued for a feasibility study of a new dam and reservoir east of Red Deer to address water availability concerns and provide irrigation for farming in east-central Alberta.The project comes as the Prairies have continued to see significant drought in recent years. As climate change makes such weather

  • Harvest supermoon and partial lunar eclipse dazzle the night sky in rare phenomenon

    Skygazers on Tuesday were able to catch a rare celestial phenomenon, a harvest moon, supermoon and partial lunar eclipse.