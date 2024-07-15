Severe storm threat with possible rotation before heat breaks in Ontario

Heat warnings remain widespread across much of Ontario, fueling the threat for additional thunderstorms as we kick off this new work week on Monday. Some of the storms could reach severe limits, with the risk for heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail on the table.

There's also the threat for some rotating storms for areas northwest of Toronto and southern Georgian Bay.

On Wednesday, temperatures will fall substantially behind the cold front, dipping below seasonal for the remainder of the week. So far this month, there have been only three days that have brought below seasonal temperatures during these first two weeks.

Monday and Tuesday: Additional thunderstorm chances, with risk of some severe conditions

We’re still dealing with complexes of thunderstorms developing around the “ring of fire” heat dome over the United States. Thunderstorms ride around the northern edge of the heat dome like train cars on railroad tracks, fed by the heat and instability pooled up across the region.

Sunday's storm threat continued into overnight and early morning hours on Monday, with the risk for heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, and small hail primarily across the southwest. The atmosphere should recover throughout the day as more heat and humidity builds over southern Ontario.

Widespread instability will allow for scattered thunderstorms to develop over just about all of southern and eastern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, Barrie, and Bancroft. Additional upper level support could tip these storms on the severe side.

Baron - Monday precip 12 pm - July 15

Some of these storms could develop rotation, especially for areas northwest of Toronto, southern Georgian Bay, through Peterborough and the Kawathas, as well as Bancroft and Cornwall.

In addition to the risk for strong wind gusts and large hail, thunderstorms will have an ample reserve of moisture to tap into and produce torrential downpours. Localized flooding is possible beneath persistent heavy rainfall.

Baron - ON storm risk - July 15

Keep a close eye on the radar throughout the day across southern and eastern Ontario, especially if your plans take you outdoors. Never try to drive across a flooded roadway. It’s impossible to tell how deep the water is until it’s too late.

Another round of storms is expected Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

Baron - ON storm risk Monday night

Forecasters are monitoring the thunderstorm setup for Tuesday across southern Ontario, as well.

The trigger for storms will be more defined and pose a risk for enhanced thunderstorm activity as the cold front tracks across the region through the afternoon and evening hours. Expect to see more heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail with storms that develop on Tuesday.

Baron - Tuesday storm risk Ontario - July 15

Toronto on pace for one of its wettest summers on record

The constant rounds of thunderstorms over the past couple of weeks have pushed Toronto in range of potentially logging one of its wettest summers on record. We've seen 170 mm of rain so far this season, which isn't too far off the seasonal average of about 222 mm in the gauge at Pearson Airport.

We'll likely add to those totals on Monday and possibly Tuesday as another stormy setup grips the region.

Toronto summer rainfall totals

Gorgeous summer weather is expected by Saturday, with abundant sunshine and seasonal temperatures with highs in the upper 20s. A weak cold front is expected to drop south across the region during Saturday night with a period of showers and thunderstorms. On Sunday and Monday, partly sunny conditions and cooler highs in the lower 20s are forecast.

Pleasant weather is expected for most of next week with no significant heat expected. A somewhat drier pattern than what we have seen for most of the summer so far is also likely, though things won't be completely dry.

