Severe storm risk continues Sunday night for northwest Ontario

Rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms will continue this weekend as an active pattern spreads over the eastern Prairies and northwestern Ontario.

Any of the stronger storms that develop on Sunday could bring along a risk for a few tornadoes.

Keep an eye on the radar for storms in your area, and stay alert for watches and warnings that may be issued this weekend.

Tornado risk into Sunday night

All eyes are looking toward a favourable setup for significant severe weather on the eastern Prairies and northwestern Ontario to end the weekend.

Prairies risk overnight Sunday

We do have a 'lid' on the atmosphere over the region, though, which may serve to stifle thunderstorm development through the evening hours.

If and when storms develop, the dynamics are in place for those storms to turn severe. The greatest risk for severe weather will fall over interior sections of northwestern Ontario, including Dryden and Red Lake.

Prairies precip Mon 6am

An overnight squall line is likely along Highways 11 and 17, though it should weaken by Monday morning before reaching Thunder Bay.

We could also see some storms organize into supercells, creating a risk for one or two tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts potentially up to 120 km/h.

