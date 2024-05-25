Severe Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Hail, and Flooding to Mexican City of Puebla

The streets of Puebla de Zaragoza in Puebla, Mexico, were flooded on Friday, May 24, as severe storms brought heavy rain, strong wind, and hail to the region, officials said.

Footage captured by Fernando Rodriguez shows a flooded intersection in Puebla’s Los Volcanes neighborhood.

The Governor of Puebla, Sergio Salomon, said he coordinated with local officials to respond to the flooding and storm damage in the capital city. Credit: Fernando Rodriguez via Storyful