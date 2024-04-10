Advertisement

Severe Storms Cause Flooding on Louisiana Roads

Storyful

Heavy rain triggered flash flooding in southern Louisiana on Wednesday, April 10, footage shows.

Video taken by Lilliam Terrell shows vehicles navigating a flooded Highway 190 in Covington on Wednesday.

“Stay off the roads if you can,” Terrell wrote on Facebook.

A tornado watch, a wind advisory, and a flash flood warning were in effect for Covington through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Lilliam Terrell via Storyful