Severe Storms Leave Thousands Without Power in Northern Ohio

Severe storms downed powerlines, causing widespread outages in northern Ohio on Tuesday, August 6.

More than 340,000 customers were still without power as of 1am on Wednesday morning, according to FirstEnergy.

Video from X user @CPalermo_Storms shows downed powerlines in Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, predicting wind gusts of up to 70mph. Credit: @CPalermo_Storms via Storyful