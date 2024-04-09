Severe Storms Loom in Coastal Alabama

Weather advisories were in effect for coastal Alabama as officials warned severe storms would cause life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf conditions on Tuesday, April 9.

Footage captures wind gusts at Orange Beach, where conditions were “expected to deteriorate quickly throughout the day,” city officials said on Tuesday morning.

Gulf waters were closed to the public, the city said. Life-threatening rip currents would remain a risk through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: City of Orange Beach via Storyful