Severe storms possible across Quebec to start the weekend

Hot, humid air parked over Quebec will fuel a round of thunderstorms across parts of the province on Saturday as a cold front tracks into the region.

Some of the storms could turn severe, with strong wind gusts a particular concern amid the strongest storms that develop on Saturday evening.

Pay close attention to the radar as you go about your day, and stay alert for potential watches and warnings issued in your area.

Quebec humidex Saturday

It’s a classic midsummer setup across Quebec as a spell of hot and humid air remains locked in place over the province. Humidex values will hit 40 from Montreal all the way north into Quebec City.

A cold front tracking through the province on Saturday will serve as the trigger to fire up thunderstorms that will easily thrive on the muggy airmass. These storms will likely begin west of Saguenay through the late afternoon hours, pushing south and east through the evening.

Quebec storm risk Saturday

Saguenay and Quebec City should remain on the lookout for storms arriving around dinnertime on Saturday.

These storms could turn severe with strong wind gusts, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Wind gusts of 100+ km/h are possible if these storms form into a squall line. Make sure you stay close to safe shelter if you plan on being out Saturday evening.

Quebec storm timing 11pm Saturday

Thunderstorms will push south and east as the evening progresses, potentially remaining severe as they cross the Gaspé Peninsula and portions of the Eastern Townships.

Forecasters expect a chance for nocturnal thunderstorms to reach Metro Montreal before midnight, though these storms should remain below severe limits.

