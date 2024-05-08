Severe storms possible Wednesday
WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich has the latest on a renewed chance of severe storms today, plus a late week cool-down in the 7-day forecast.
WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich has the latest on a renewed chance of severe storms today, plus a late week cool-down in the 7-day forecast.
After several consecutive years of drought in Saskatchewan, the first heavy rainfall of the year has given life to farmers' soil in southern parts of the province.Ian McCreary's fields near Bladworth, Sask., about 90 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, have been dry for at least the past three years. He has about 1,300 acres of land — about 900 being cropland and the remainder being for hay, pasture and wetlands.In 2021, some sections of the Prairies experienced the worst drought in 50 years. McC
Thunderstorms are expected to rumble their way into parts of southern through Tuesday night, with a chance some could become severe, so make sure you stay alert and be weather-aware
It will be a close call this weekend, but one part of Canada has a commanding lead in the race to grab the country's first 30-degree reading in 2024
Nearly a month's worth of rainfall will wash across parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan early this week as a potent low-pressure system treks through, helping to ease the wildfire risk and drought conditions
The number of vacant houses in Japan has surged to a record high of nine million – more than enough for each person in New York City – as the east Asian country continues to struggle with its ever-declining population.
On Tuesday, southwestern Ontario will get a sneak preview of what the summer months will bring, with the chance for severe thunderstorms popping up in the region
Car hit barriers and plunged into woods next to highway in Massachusetts
The city says it has begun to investigate the water in a High Park pond after scores of dead fish were found floating in its waters.In a statement on Monday, city spokesperson Nitish Bissonauth said the dead fish were Bluegill, a water-warm fish native to Ontario, and died in Grenadier Pond in mid-April. High Park is located in Toronto's west end, between Bloor Street West and The Queensway. It's bordered by Parkside Drive on its eastern side."We are currently working alongside the Toronto and R
The births follow a “tragic loss” of a breeding male in 2023, North Carolina wildlife experts said.
Southern Ontario could see a heightened risk of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, continuing into the evening and overnight. Large hail will be the main threat along with the potential for rotating storms. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Critics say the practice is cruel and unnecessary, though defenders claim it is an integral part of island life and resist what they see as meddling by outsiders.
The animal’s appearance “indicates a long-term underlying condition,” experts said.
At a time when the entire province is on alert for another potentially challenging wildfire season, a group of residents on the Sunshine Coast is voicing concern about the fire risk posed by 200 slash piles that were supposed to be cleaned up by now.The piles of wood debris were left by logging companies that clear cut blocks of forest around North and Klein lakes, near to the town of Egmont, B.C., about 80 kilomtres northwest of Vancouver, in 2022 and 2023.In a letter addressed to Minister of F
Dogs get served, why not alligators?
The sea creature may be a warning sign, researchers said.
A group of experts that advises city council on Edmonton's climate change plans is raising concerns about turning to hydrogen to reduce the city's carbon emissions.The co-chairs of Edmonton's energy transition climate resilience committee say hydrogen is increasingly being presented as a path to meeting the city's emissions reduction targets. But when it comes to hydrogen produced from natural gas, they told council members in a recent letter that they don't see evidence it will help Edmonton de
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
There's no guarantee of safety during a tornado, but the National Weather Service says there are ways to protect yourself.
An exceptionally active tornado season across the United States continues on Monday as widespread storms are expected across the Plains
The latest survey of Atlantic Ocean conditions off Nova Scotia show after a decade of warming, temperatures on the Scotian Shelf are cooling.The slight climate reversal has scientists asking if this is the beginning of a return to previous norms — or a blip."What remains unknown is whether this is a longer term trend or just short-term variability in our region," said Lindsay Beazley, a Fisheries and Oceans biologist and operational lead for the Maritimes Region Atlantic Zone Monitoring Program.