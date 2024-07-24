Severe storms return to Ontario, Quebec with more rain and a tornado risk

The severe thunderstorm threat returns to Ontario and Quebec on Wednesday, so it will be important to stay on top of any weather alerts in your area, especially with this week being a popular summer vacation time with many outdoor activities included.

Eastern Ontario, in particular, will be the focus of the most severe weather threat, which includes a tornado risk, as conditions in the region will be conducive to rotating storms developing in the afternoon.

SEE ALSO: Could the cost of Toronto's recent, major flood match the 2013 event?

Elsewhere, strong winds and heavy rainfall will be the main hazards. Of course with thunderstorms and high atmospheric moisture, storms could overachieve, bringing isolated downpours and higher rainfall totals. Localized flooding is once again a threat for communities that see heavy rain fall on already saturated soils.

Be sure to regularly check for watches and warnings in Ontario and Quebec as conditions can change quickly when severe weather hits.

Tornado risk in eastern Ontario with Wednesday's severe thunderstorms

Wednesday will be the main event for thunderstorm activity this week.

Higher atmospheric moisture ahead of an approaching low-pressure system will bring all the right ingredients together for severe storms to develop across southern Ontario and Quebec.

A widespread area of showers and embedded thunderstorms moved across northeastern Ontario and western Quebec to start the day, with the threat for severe storms targeting areas further south through the afternoon and evening.

Baron - Wednesday precip Ontario 4pm

Increased storm energy and atmospheric instability will lead to stronger storms developing as Wednesday afternoon progresses, with the chance for some severe storms to have rotation through parts of cottage country, into the Ottawa Valley, and across western Quebec. With wind shear in play, there is a non-zero chance that any rotating storms could have tornadic potential.

The critical time frame for the most severe storms included in the red zone will be between 12 and 8 p.m.

Baron - Ontario storm risk Wednesday - updated

DON'T MISS: Move over Prairies; Ontario is now Canada’s tornado 'hot spot'

The best chance for storms through the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with the risk for strong winds and heavy rain in areas that see thunderstorms develop.

There is the chance for localized flooding with the heavy downpours, especially in areas dealing with saturated soils across southern Ontario. The heaviest rain will fall with the track of the low through northeastern Ontario and into western Quebec, where 50-75 mm is possible. Across central Ontario and the Ottawa Valley, a wide range of 15-30+ mm is likely.

Special weather statements and rainfall warnings have been issued.

Baron - Wednesday precip Ontario - 7 pm

For Montreal, Que., the greatest storm risk develops into the early evening hours, before dissipating late into the evening. There’s a lower tornadic threat, so flooding and damaging winds are the primary threats for Montreal.

Farther southwest, severe storms are still possible, but less favourable dynamics exist to produce high-end severe storms.

Gorgeous weather returns to the region for Friday with full sunshine, near seasonal temperatures and comfortable humidity. This will be the best weekend weather of the summer so far with abundant sunshine and a warming trend with temperatures near 30°C.

Stay with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates on your weather in Ontario and Quebec.