Severe storms rip through Kansas and Oklahoma
Tornado-warned storms with large hail and torrential rain pummeled parts of the Plains on May 6.
Nearly a month's worth of rainfall will wash across parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan early this week as a potent low-pressure system treks through, helping to ease the wildfire risk and drought conditions
Several daily rainfall records were broken.
“I was super excited when I found it... I immediately recognized what it was, and we celebrated our find!”
On Tuesday, southwestern Ontario will get a sneak preview of what the summer months will bring, with the chance for severe thunderstorms popping up in the region
Get ready for several days of heavy rain and gusty winds that may lead to localized flooding, isolated power outages, and slow travel
Several days of heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep the Prairies this week as an approaching storm threatens to linger over the region
In a vast quarry on New Brunswick's north shore, Réjean Carrier looks up at towering walls of ashen-grey rock, cut deep into the landscape. "We have this presence of volcanic ashes in a zone around Dalhousie," he explains in French, pointing out a rock called pozzolan. "It will bring good jobs to the area."Carrier, president of Quebec-based Carboniq Inc., hopes to turn an existing quarry into an open mine to extract the material as a low-carbon alternative for the cement industry.His vision is t
Dogs get served, why not alligators?
The animal’s appearance “indicates a long-term underlying condition,” experts said.
Heavy rain, and gusty winds are in store for the Prairies this week as a deepening low pressure system tracks northward. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Southern Ontario could see a heightened risk of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, continuing into the evening and overnight. Large hail will be the main threat along with the potential for rotating storms. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Remote First Nations are often the first in Saskatchewan to feel the effect and deal with the danger of wildfires. Now, they’re using whatever they have to prepare for a potentially devastating fire season.
Kenya said Sunday that the death toll from weeks of devastating rains and floods had risen to 228 and warned that there was no sign of a let-up in the crisis. While Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania escaped major damage from a tropical cyclone that weakened after making landfall on Saturday, the government in Nairobi said the country continued to endure torrential downpours and the risk of further floods and landslides.In western Kenya, the River Nyando burst its banks in the early hours of Sunday
Deadly flooding filling up homes in southern Brazil forced families to head to the roofs and attics to wait and hope for rescue.
There's no guarantee of safety during a tornado, but the National Weather Service says there are ways to protect yourself.
The sanctuary is a 'roaring' conservation success
Officials say another 67 people are missing in Rio Grande do Sul, with more rain forecast.
Storms in Texas brought additional rain Sunday to the already saturated Houston area where hundreds of people have been rescued from flooded homes and roads, while to the north in the Fort Worth area, a child died after being swept away when the car he was traveling in got stuck in floodwaters. Over the last week, areas near Lake Livingston, located northeast of Houston, have gotten upwards of 23 inches (58 centimeters) of rain, National Weather Service meteorologist Jimmy Fowler said on Sunday afternoon.
Countries worldwide are competing to become leaders in green hydrogen production, with China, Saudi Arabia, and the EU leading the pack.
Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows the threat and timeline moving in this evening