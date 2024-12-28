Severe Storms Sunday Morning

Latest Stories
Weekend travel headaches possible as storm rolls into B.C.
Get ready for widespread rain and snow to kick off the final weekend of 2024 across British Columbia
- The Weather Network
Ample rain and warmth on deck for Ontario as storm systems rolls in
Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes this weekend
- FTW Outdoors
Watch: Tiger shark hunts inches from beach in 'on-your-toes' moment
Florida Keys Travel this week shared dramatic footage showing a tiger shark chasing a turtle to the beach as something to ponder the “next time you think about visiting the Florida Keys.” The company added: “The wild beauty of the ocean always keeps you on your toes…
- The Weather Network
Dangerous tornado outbreak unfolding across the southern U.S. this weekend
The most intense thunderstorms on Saturday will be capable of supporting strong, long-track tornadoes
- The Weather Network
Another storm aims for the West Coast, hazardous travel for some in B.C.
Wind will take a backseat to rain and snow this time around in B.C.
- The Weather Network
Prairies to start 2025 with an impressive temperature divide
A sharp divide between above-seasonal and below-seasonal temperatures will drape across the Prairies into the new year
- FTW Outdoors
Researchers encounter dozens of rare, shark-eating orcas; video
Researchers out of Monterey, Ca., on Thursday enjoyed a rare encounter with mysterious killer whales known to travel in massive pods and prey on deepwater sharks. “There were fins everywhere we looked on the horizon,” Capt. Evan Brodsky, of
- The Weather Network - Video
Freezing rain threatens dangerous roads, sidewalks on Saturday
Watching a threat of freezing rain for eastern Ontario and Quebec on Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- WAPT - Jackson Videos
Severe weather event impacts Friday and Saturday
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Anthony Bordanaro has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
- The Weather Network - Video
Active weekend ahead drags Gulf moisture into Ontario
A storm system is moving toward the Great Lakes, bringing warm temperatures and heavy rain to southern Ontario this weekend. Gulf moisture will fuel the storm, resulting in significant rainfall on Sunday and Monday, along with a burst of warmth. Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal
- The Weather Network
Drizzling rain, blustery winds continue in B.C., another storm on the horizon
There will be no break from British Columbia's stormy holidays as yet another system is set to track into the province, prolonging the blustery winds and precipitation that have been battering the coast
- Storyful
Glowing Red Lava Fountains Erupt at Kilauea in Spectacular Christmas Display
Red lava fountains erupted at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on the morning of Christmas Eve, December 24, as an eruption which began the day prior resumed.Footage released by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows lava fountains erupting on the Halema‘uma‘u crater floor.The volcano is one of the world’s most active, and has erupted dozens of times since 1952, according to the USGS. Credit: @USGSVolcanoes via Storyful
- Reuters
Duke Energy files to recover $1.1 billion in hurricane costs
Severe storms this year forced major U.S. utilities to shut down or slow power plant operations. Duke, the largest utility covering North and South Carolina, said the hurricanes hit its service territories and ripped away miles of transmission lines and power poles, leaving tens of thousands of its customers without electricity. The company said that residential customers' monthly bills will increase by about $21 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in March 2025 compared to February 2025, and that storm costs will remain on bills through the end of February 2026.
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada forecasts mix of freezing rain and rain for parts of Maritimes
FREDERICTON — Some nasty weather is headed toward parts of the Maritimes over the next few days, bringing with it a mix of freezing rain, rain and snow.
- CBC
Repair bill nearing $85M for Calgary Municipal Building
The City of Calgary is continuing to pour big money into the building known as Big Blue or new city hall.Over the past decade, the city has committed nearly $85 million into repairing and modernizing the Calgary Municipal Building.In recent years, it seems like there's always a project going on somewhere in the building.Back in 2014, a city report warned that the building's deteriorating condition was an issue and that it required investment. Susan Specht is the manager of building infrastructur
- The Hill
Storms expected to hit wide swaths of US on busy travel weekend
Storms are expected to hit a wide swath of the U.S. on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A stormy weather pattern will continue over the next few days across the northwestern U.S., with “heavy” rain expected in Northern California and in the Pacific Northwest,…
- Storyful
Virginia Zoo Welcomes Birth of Adorable Pygmy Hippo
The Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley, Virginia, has announced the rare and exciting arrival of a baby pygmy hippo on December 9.The calf was born to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestation, weighed 15 pounds, and was their third offspring in just four and a half years, the zoo said in a press release on December 24.The calf was already nursing and bonding with her mother and would soon be visible to visitors, the zoo said.A public poll was launched to help choose the calf’s name from a shortlist of four: Poppy, Juniper, Hammie Mae, or Omi. Polling closes on December 31 and the winning name would be revealed on New Year’s Day, the zoo said. Credit: Metro Richmond Zoo via Storyful
- ABC News Videos
50 million people face severe weather nationwide
More than 50 million people are bracing for severe weather from coast to coast during one of the busiest travel periods of the holiday season.
- ABC News
Endangered pygmy hippo born at Virginia zoo
The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a newborn pygmy hippo just before the holidays, the zoo announced in a press release on Dec 24. The pygmy hippo parents, Iris and Corwin, gave birth to a third little girl in the past 4.5 years. "This is Iris and Corwin's 3rd calf in 4.5 years (all females), and their 2nd calf to arrive right before the holidays," the zoo said.
- CBC
Windsor-Essex Christmas bird counters spot a rare blackbird — and a few different owls
Christmas bird counts in the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas have so far turned up numerous owl sightings, a rare glimpse of a yellow-headed blackbird and a first-ever sighting of a sparrow common to the prairies.One birder, who has taken part in four counts so far this year, has seen five different species of owl. Namely, he's seen the tiny northern saw-whet owl, the stern-looking long-eared owl, the short-eared owl, the eastern screech owl and the mighty great horned owl. "In Windsor-Esse