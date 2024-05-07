Severe Storms Tuesday
Severe storms are likely Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Nearly a month's worth of rainfall will wash across parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan early this week as a potent low-pressure system treks through, helping to ease the wildfire risk and drought conditions
Several daily rainfall records were broken.
On Tuesday, southwestern Ontario will get a sneak preview of what the summer months will bring, with the chance for severe thunderstorms popping up in the region
Get ready for several days of heavy rain and gusty winds that may lead to localized flooding, isolated power outages, and slow travel
Several days of heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep the Prairies this week as an approaching storm threatens to linger over the region
In a vast quarry on New Brunswick's north shore, Réjean Carrier looks up at towering walls of ashen-grey rock, cut deep into the landscape. "We have this presence of volcanic ashes in a zone around Dalhousie," he explains in French, pointing out a rock called pozzolan. "It will bring good jobs to the area."Carrier, president of Quebec-based Carboniq Inc., hopes to turn an existing quarry into an open mine to extract the material as a low-carbon alternative for the cement industry.His vision is t
Heavy rain, and gusty winds are in store for the Prairies this week as a deepening low pressure system tracks northward. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Southern Ontario could see a heightened risk of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, continuing into the evening and overnight. Large hail will be the main threat along with the potential for rotating storms. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Remote First Nations are often the first in Saskatchewan to feel the effect and deal with the danger of wildfires. Now, they’re using whatever they have to prepare for a potentially devastating fire season.
The white whale is illusive no more. Frosty the killer whale made a rare appearance off the coast of California.
There's no guarantee of safety during a tornado, but the National Weather Service says there are ways to protect yourself.
Kenya said Sunday that the death toll from weeks of devastating rains and floods had risen to 228 and warned that there was no sign of a let-up in the crisis. While Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania escaped major damage from a tropical cyclone that weakened after making landfall on Saturday, the government in Nairobi said the country continued to endure torrential downpours and the risk of further floods and landslides.In western Kenya, the River Nyando burst its banks in the early hours of Sunday
Hurricane preparedness week: Knowing your risk
Rain chances will decrease this evening and tonight. By midnight tonight, drier weather will prevail with clouds breaking. Temperatures will remain mild overnight tonight, only lowering through the 60s to the upper 50s (for a few locations). Patchy fog is possible by sunrise Monday. Monday will be fairly quiet, except for the low chance of spotty showers and storms to develop through the daytime hours. Monday night is a different story. Severe weather is expected to develop across the Central Plains and track eastward. The potential impacts from severe weather may not arrive to northwest Arkansas and the River Valley until after midnight. All modes of severe weather – large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes – are possible. By sunrise Tuesday, Monday night’s severe weather threat is likely to have shifted out of northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. But, chances for additional severe weather exists for Tuesday. Watch the videocast above to learn more.
An Alberta wildlife rescue centre is currently caring for 20 injured animals, but says that number could rise into the hundreds over the next couple of weeks. "It's baby season all over Alberta for pretty much every species," said Scottie Potter, with the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC), north of Calgary. Potter said that from the end of April to mid-June, AIWC begins to take in dramatically more animals, primarily young orphans. "That can be due to car accidents, attacks from
Forecasters issued severe warnings Monday as multiple tornadoes were spotted in the Central U.S. Follow live updates.
Countries worldwide are competing to become leaders in green hydrogen production, with China, Saudi Arabia, and the EU leading the pack.