Severe Threat through Sundown

WPBF - West Palm Beach

Severe Threat through Sundown. More Severe Storms are expected Sunday afternoon and early evening. Some storms can produce winds up to 60 MPH and hail. Record Heat is also possible for the 5th day in a row for West Palm Beach Sunday.

Latest Stories

  • PHOTOS: Holy hail! Severe storms bring shovelable hail to Manitoba

    Thunderstorms blossomed in the warm, unstable air parked over the Prairies on Thursday, with accumulating hail reported across parts of Manitoba

  • Northern Lights to be visible again soon, space forecasters say

    Dazzling displays lit up the night sky last week with rare sightings across the country.

  • Couple says goodbye to beloved home on Quebec coast after erosion put safety at risk

    Joanne Audet and Marcel Breton say they have lived an extraordinary life by the sea, but the coastal erosion along the shores of Maria, Que., has become too much for the couple."We were hit by three enormous tides within a year. You can't stay here anymore. At home, it was scary. It was rumbling, it shook. The water hits your windows. You become surrounded by water everywhere," Audet said. "We no longer had a choice. We had to leave."Their residence is among eight homes threatened by imminent co

  • Man airlifted to hospital after bear attack in B.C. Rockies: RCMP

    A British Columbia man was airlifted to a Calgary hospital with "significant injuries" Thursday after fending off a grizzly bear attack on a mountainside in the Rocky Mountains near the B.C.-Alberta border, according to RCMP and wildlife officials.Police said a father and son were tracking a bear west of Highway 43 south of Elkford, B.C., when the 36-year-old son was "attacked suddenly by an adult grizzly bear" around 3 p.m. PT.The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) later said the man was

  • 'I don't think that's wise': Video captures herd of bison charging tourists in Yellowstone

    In case you needed a visual reminder of why you are supposed to keep at least a 25-yard distance from bison and other national park wildlife.

  • Snow leopard gives birth to 2 'little snowballs' at Toronto Zoo

    A snow leopard at the Toronto Zoo gave birth to two cubs this week, the Toronto Zoo has announced.Three-year-old Jita delivered the cubs after a few hours of labour. Her pregnancy had lasted 97 days. The first cub was born at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, while the second cub was born early Tuesday. Nine-year-old Pemba sired the cubs.The zoo said members of the public cannot yet view the "little snowballs" and their mom, but it will provide updates in the coming days and weeks about how and when the p

  • Severe storms bubbling on the Prairies, more expected on Friday

    Severe thunderstorms continue for portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan on Thursday, with the risk moving east into Manitoba on Friday

  • Rain keeping Fort McMurray fire at bay, as thousands out of homes in Western Canada

    FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray, Alta., got a watery reprieve from a menacing wildfire Thursday as steady rain fell and water cannons delivered a soaking blast to tinder-dry ditches. Alberta Wildfire information officer Christie Tucker said the blaze remained out of control – the only such designated fire in the province – but it did not grow overnight and remained at about 200 square kilometres in size. “We’re seeing rain and cooler temperatures in much of the prov

  • Severe storms to kick off the long weekend in Ontario

    A multi-day severe weather event sweeping across the Prairies ends with a bang in parts of Manitoba and northern Ontario to start the long weekend

  • How is SLO County elephant seal doing after rescue from plastic strap? ‘A happy girl’

    Docents have been keeping a close on the popular elephant seal, nicknamed “Necklace.”

  • Grey-headed chickadee listed as endangered in May

    The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) updated the status of twelve Canadian animals this month, and it included the Grey-headed Chickadee among the animals newly considered "endangered."Dr. Louise Blight is the co-chair of the COSEWIC advisory committee on birds. She said Grey-headed Chickadees live at the edge of the treeline in the Pacific Northwest, and were historically common near Old Crow. The bird is so rare that it is hard to estimate its population, she

  • Residents of Canadian oil town menaced by wildfire can return home

    Residents of the Canadian oil town threatened by an out-of-control wildfire can return home, authorities said Saturday, even as they warned the community will have to contend with the blaze for the foreseeable future. Thousands of residents of Fort McMurray, in northern Alberta, had been ordered to leave their homes earlier this month. "With the current and forecast weather conditions, specifically the amount of rain that has fallen on the fire, combined with continued fire suppression and community protection efforts, I am pleased to announce it is now safe for us to end the current evacuation and allow people to return to their homes," said Sandy Bowman, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo that includes Fort McMurray.

  • 4 downy chicks born to Moncton pair of rooftop peregrine falcons

    Moncton has welcomed some new feathery friends. Two peregrine falcons that have been living in a nesting box atop the Assumption Building in the city for the last 13 years have just hatched four chicks. Earlier this year, the Magnetic Hill Zoo and Nature Moncton partnered to set up a livestream on the pair's nesting box, so viewers waited anxiously for about a month, closely watching the eggs. Jill Marvin, the director of the Magnetic Hill Zoo, said she first noticed something unusual when she c

  • Here’s how almost half of Dubai’s trash is turned into electricity

    CNN looks inside a huge waste-to-energy plant operated by the Warsan Waste Management Company.

  • More severe storms target the Prairies, risk moves into Ontario Saturday

    An encore of Thursday’s stormy weather could bubble on the eastern Prairies as folks kick off the long holiday weekend

  • 'Ozzy Osbourne' no match for stubborn Colorado bear in neighborhood tree

    Wildlife officials said the bear had gotten in the trash and found food. When the rangers arrived, the bear was already in a tree.

  • Roaming Black Bear Amazes Residents of Michigan Beach Town

    A black bear was seen wandering the streets of Ludington, Michigan, on Thursday, May 16, before police said it returned to its natural habitat.Footage recorded by Trinja Henrickson shows the bear as residents of the beach town look on in amazement.Henrickson told Storyful she was heading to work when she heard about the bear on the loose, and stopped to look for it when she happened to spot it coming down an alleyway.The animal was first reported more than a mile away.The Ludington Police Department said on Thursday that the bear had “safely returned to its natural habitat.” Credit: Trinja Henrickson via Storyful

  • B.C. mayor warns against videos of properties destroyed by fire outside Fort Nelson

    FORT NELSON, B.C. — The mayor of a northeast British Columbia community threatened by wildfires is warning people who stayed behind in the evacuation zone to stay on their properties and not share images of fire destruction on social media. Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Mayor Rob Fraser said it was "insensitive" and "unconscionable" that images of properties destroyed by the Parker Lake wildfire outside Fort Nelson had been shared before owners were told of the damage by authorities. Fr

  • Ford begs suppliers to help stem EV losses: 'We will all win or lose together'

    Ford is soliciting manufacturing money-saving ideas for its electric vehicles in a new memo sent this week.

  • Heavy rains trigger floods in parts of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands

    Heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands overnight into Saturday, swamping streets and buildings and sparking evacuations. In the southwestern German state of Saarland, streets were deep underwater and images on social media showed emergency workers carrying local residents to safety in boats. State capital Saarbruecken was hard hit while German daily Bild reported that a breach in a dyke in the town of Quierschied led to a power station in the area being shut