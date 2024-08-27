Severe thunder storm watch for Windsor-Essex , Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Tuesday evening. (Dale Molnar/CBC - image credit)

Windsor, Leamington, Essex County and Chatham-Kent are all under a severe thunder storm watch for Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says a line of severe thunder storms passing through lower Michigan will make its way north, bringing winds of up to 100 km/h, toonie-sized hail and a risk of tornadoes.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury," the weather service said in the alert.

"Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Locally, heavy rain is also possible."

The agency urged people to stay indoors during the storm and to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wayne County in southeastern Michigan, warning of possible damage to roofs, siding and trees due to wind gusts nearing 100 km/h and penny-sized hail.

Thunder storms had been located around 5:30 p.m. along a line extending from around Oxford to Salem, it said, moving east at more than 70 kilometres per hour.