Severe Thunderstorm Brings Heavy Rain and Lightning to Northern Illinois
A severe thunderstorm brought lightning and heavy rain to parts of northern Illinois on Tuesday, August 27, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
This footage was captured by X user @MGLStormChasers, who said that it shows “torrential rainfall” in Palos Heights.
The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of northern Illinois on Tuesday, forecasting hail and winds up to 70 mph. Credit: @MGLStormChasers via Storyful
