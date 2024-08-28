Severe Thunderstorm Brings Heavy Rain and Lightning to Northern Illinois

A severe thunderstorm brought lightning and heavy rain to parts of northern Illinois on Tuesday, August 27, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This footage was captured by X user @MGLStormChasers, who said that it shows “torrential rainfall” in Palos Heights.

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of northern Illinois on Tuesday, forecasting hail and winds up to 70 mph. Credit: @MGLStormChasers via Storyful

