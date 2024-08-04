Severe Thunderstorm Downs Trees in Southern Connecticut Town

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy wind and rain to parts of southern Connecticut on Saturday, August 3, damaging trees, power lines and property in the region, local media reported

This footage was filmed by Stephen Zlamany who said he filmed it from his home in Shelton on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, a similar thunderstorm produced a microburst that caused major damage to trees and properties in the town of Simsbury. Credit: Stephen Zlamany via Storyful

What do those?

Oh, we want a break.

We're losing trees.

The light is free.

What do those?

Oh, we watch a freak.

We're losing trees.

The life is free.

What did you do?

Oh, we want a break.

We're losing trees.

The light is free.