A driver had to contend with low visibility in driving rain, strong winds, and downed powerlines near Cisne, Illinois, on May 8.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for residents to prepare for strong winds, anticipated to reach speeds of 65-75 mph.

Footage by @NeonFooxWolf shows the heavy rain from inside his car, while a photo by the same X user shows a downed powerline along US Route 45. Credit: @NeonFooxWolf via Storyful