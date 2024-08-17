Tornado warning lifts for Waterloo Region and Guelph, severe thunderstorm watch remains

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm in Plattsville they say could produce a tornado. (Peter Kurjata - image credit)

After issuing a tornado warning for Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas, Environment Canada has lifted the warning but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in place.

Environment Canada meteorologists say they were tracking a severe thunderstorm near Plattsville that could produce a tornado, prompting them to issue the official tornado warning for parts of Waterloo Region and surrounding areas.

Many residents received notifications on their phone Saturday morning around 10:43 a.m., warning them of the potentially hazardous weather.

Another alert was issued shortly after at 11:03 a.m.

One of the alerts Waterloo Region residents received warning them of a potential tornado in the area.

One of the alerts Waterloo Region residents received warning them of a potential tornado in the area. (Karis Mapp/CBC)

The weather agency was advising residents to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches and notes this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Environment Canada says tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

Shortly after the initial tornado warning went out, Environment Canada also issued a severe thunderstorm watch.

The watch says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Wind gusts could reach up to 90km/hr with toonie-sized hail and heavy downpours. There is also still a risk of tornadoes.

The region also continues to remain under a special weather statement as significant rainfall is expected for this weekend.

Between 40 to 80 millimetres of rain is expected to fall over Saturday and Sunday.