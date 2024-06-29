Severe thunderstorm warning update

Latest Stories
- CNN
Tropical Storm Beryl expected to strengthen into ‘dangerous major hurricane’ in central Atlantic. It poses a rare threat
A depression in the central Atlantic has strengthened into Tropical Storm Beryl, which is expected to develop into a “dangerous major hurricane” as it approaches the Windward Islands Sunday night or Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
- HuffPost
Trump Did Say 1 True Thing At The Presidential Debate
The former president spoke about one simple, "immaculate" truth about his first term in the White House.
- The Weather Network
Severe storm threat may dampen some long weekend plans in Ontario
The summer heat hits the pause button in southern Ontario this Canada Day long weekend, but unfortunately, the rain and thunderstorm chances do not. It's a weekend you'll want to pay close attention to if you're planning any outdoor activities
- CNN
Scientists identify main source that could be fueling Iceland’s hotbed of volcanic activity
Bringing together branches of science that usually don’t talk in a new study, researchers predict for how long volcanoes in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula will erupt.
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storms threaten the Prairies with heavy rain and strong winds
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on where the storms are impacting the Prairies head of the long weekend.
- The Weather Network
Chance for severe storms and heavy rain in Ontario to kick off long weekend
The start to the Canada Day long weekend won't be to the liking of Ontarians wanting to head outdoors, with a bout of steady rainfall and the risk of thunderstorms pushing through on Saturday.
- The Canadian Press
Calgary renews state of emergency as crews scramble to restore water in four days
CALGARY — The City of Calgary renewed its state of emergency on Thursday to remind its approximately 1.6 million residents that water conservation efforts need to be taken seriously.
- CBC
Quebec farmers say they're facing a cutworm infestation like they've never seen
An unusual infestation of cutworms is wreaking havoc in fields in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.Témiscamingue, in northwestern Quebec, has been especially affected by the damage caused by cutworms — caterpillars that can destroy canola, potato and grain crops in a matter of days.Cutworms are found every year in small quantities in market gardens. But producers are saying the insects have destroyed large areas of plants sown at the beginning of June, something they don't normally see."I don't think that
- Euronews
London carries out disaster training exercise to test if it’s prepared for ‘unbelievable’ 40C heat
Operation Helios hopes to ensure authorities have the right tools and knowledge to handle emergencies and support Londoners through extreme weather events.
- CNN
The world’s biggest capital cities are heating up – and Asia tops the charts
The world’s largest capital cities are seeing more extremely hot days than ever, according to a new study, which says the dangerous trend is being driven by scorching temperatures across Asia as the climate crisis worsens.
- The Canadian Press
Severe weather wreaks havoc across the US - from Midwest flooding to deadly Northeast storms
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Severe weather over days has caused havoc and destruction across the U.S. That includes torrential rains and flooding in the Upper Midwest and powerful storms in the Northeast that left a least two people dead from falling trees.
- United Press International
Tsunami warning canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
A large, magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck Peru early Friday morning, but authorities canceled a possible tsunami alert after a few hours.
- Popular Mechanics
Toyota Is Building a Strange ‘Living Laboratory’ That 360 People Will Call Home
For four years, Toyota has been constructing a futuristic urban experiment in the shadow of Mount Fuji. Now we’ll see if it actually works.
- Associated Press
Connecticut governor to replant more than 180 trees, thousands of bushes cut down behind his house
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday was officially ordered by his local inland wetlands agency to replant more than 180 trees and thousands of bushes that were chopped down in November on property behind the Democrat's Greenwich home. While one of Lamont's neighbors and a neighborhood organization were also involved in the felling on protected wetlands and property they do not own, the wealthy governor has agreed to pick up the entire tab for the landscaping project to replace the vegetation, his lawyer said. “He was clear on this a while ago that he would pick up the entire cost on this,” attorney Thomas J. Heagney told The Associated Press after Thursday's meeting of the Greenwich Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency.
- CBC
70-year-old hand-made snowshoes returned to Gwich'in family in N.W.T.
A Gwich'in family in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., has a new heirloom after the son of a former RCMP officer returned a pair of 70-year-old snowshoes.The snowshoes were made by John Tetlichi in the 1950s, and he gifted them to an RCMP officer who had been transferred to work in Aklavik, N.W.T.That officer was Robert Feagan's father, Hugh Feagan. Robert spoke to CBC about the snowshoes, and his father's time in the North."He thought he was being smart," Robert said of his father. "Before he went to a A
- Global News
Scaled down marineland opens without rides, animals
Marineland Canada is open again and some well-known attractions, like roller coasters and some animal exhibits, will not be an option for visitors. Sean O'Shea reports.
- USA TODAY
Tropical Storm Beryl forms in Atlantic, could become hurricane Sunday
A low pressure system located about 1,500 miles southeast of the Windward Islands could develop into Tropical Storm Beryl soon.
- CBC
Future of some rural Yukon waste transfer stations still up in the air
Some people in Yukon's unincorporated communities say they feel the territorial government is not hearing them, as it works to overhaul solid waste services in the territory.Part of the territory's modernization plan for waste management entails closing rural transfer stations in Keno City, Braeburn, Johnson's Crossing and Silver City, to direct more money and resources to hiring employees and improving services at dump sites in larger jurisdictions.The government recently released a report summ
- WYFF - Greenville Videos
Tracking the tropics update 5:45 p.m. update
- CBC
4 days after Eagle mine slide, Yukon gov't still 'not clear' on damage, or possible cyanide release
Yukon government officials say they're still trying to determine the extent of the damage at the Eagle mine site, more than four days after a "significant" slide damaged infrastructure and indefinitely halted operations at the mine, and potentially released cyanide into the environment.They also said it will likely be next week before water-sample results could indicate whether any cyanide has escaped containment and contaminated nearby waterways.A group of Yukon government officials from severa