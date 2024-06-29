Severe thunderstorm warning update

Associated Press

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday was officially ordered by his local inland wetlands agency to replant more than 180 trees and thousands of bushes that were chopped down in November on property behind the Democrat's Greenwich home. While one of Lamont's neighbors and a neighborhood organization were also involved in the felling on protected wetlands and property they do not own, the wealthy governor has agreed to pick up the entire tab for the landscaping project to replace the vegetation, his lawyer said. “He was clear on this a while ago that he would pick up the entire cost on this,” attorney Thomas J. Heagney told The Associated Press after Thursday's meeting of the Greenwich Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency.