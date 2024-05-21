Severe thunderstorm warning continues east of Pella with large hail
Severe thunderstorm warning continues east of Pella with large hail
Severe thunderstorm warning continues east of Pella with large hail
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has been hospitalized and is in critical condition after he was assaulted in prison on Sunday.The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Pickton was the victim of a major assault at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution in Quebec. Pickton was taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident did not involve staff, according to the CSC."We are not able to disclose any additional details, including medical infor
Demi Moore’s new film, the feminist body horror “The Substance,” sees her bare it all, with several scenes featuring full nudity. At the Cannes Film Festival press conference for the film on Monday, the 61-year-old actor discussed the “vulnerable experience.” “Going into it, it was really spelled out — the level of vulnerability and rawness …
Plane passengers feel they've found the ultimate in-flight sleep position, but experts strongly advise against it
King Charles is making a big change at Windsor Castle, and his neighbours have been left dismayed. Find out more…
“She was too young to know when a stranger asks you how you are, you’re supposed to say, ‘I’m fine,’ and move on.”
Choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter shared a video of the 17-year-old dancing solo in a studio to the song “Tanzania" on social media earlier this month
Here's what would happen if Trump is convicted in the New York case, from whether he can still run for President to if he will go to jail.
Steven Hirsch/Pool via ReutersThe judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan suddenly sealed his courtroom on Monday afternoon, kicking all reporters out so he could engage in a brawl with Robert Costello, a MAGA-friendly lawyer who played a key role in the attempted backchannel between Michael Cohen and the Trump White House in 2018.After Costello, a former prosecutor, was reprimanded for delivering outbursts in the court whenever he was interrupted or told not to answer a ques
The model and recent beauty founder wore one of those sheer, nip-forward looks from the Saint Laurent Fall 2024 runway on the red carpet.
CNNOstensibly, the rapper Cam’ron appeared on CNN on Monday night to give his thoughts on the video of Sean “Diddy” Combs violently beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and his subsequent apology.Instead, the interview rapidly went off the rails and descended into Cam’ron using his airtime to chug a sex supplement drink, promote his podcast, and ask: “Who booked me for this joint?”Diddy Apologizes For Cassie Assault, Says He Was ‘F*cked Up’Host Abby Phillip began the interview asking Cam’ron
Old Hollywood glam got a 2024 update.
Canadian singer Michael Bublé celebrated his wife's birthday with karaoke, calling her "the greatest person."
You have to admit, the alliteration is pretty good.
I kept calling my doctor’s office for updates, but the receptionist told me he was busy.
Emily Ratajkowski just flouted this fundamental wedding guest fashion rule, and she looked super chic in doing so – see photos
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/GETTYA cadre of MAGA loyalists who had gathered to show their support for Donald Trump during his hush-money trial was shouted down by a bevy of cowbell-clanging anti-Trump protesters on Monday when they tried to speak outside a lower Manhattan courthouse.In what has become a familiar scene, several of the former president’s allies appeared in New York City on Monday to rail against Trump’s prosecution and demonstrate their utter devotion to the 2024 White House hopeful. In rece
This woman has serious range.
Spelling revealed her new stomach studs in a video from the May 18 episode of her 'misSPELLING' podcast
"He told me right after our honeymoon that he was only pretending to like the things I liked. We had no real common interests."
Alex Murdaugh and the inmate he fought with will likely never see each other again.