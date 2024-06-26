Severe thunderstorm warning issued for OKC metro
A large cluster of storms, extending for hundreds of kilometres, is forecast to track across southern Ontario through Tuesday. Some storms could turn severe with strong winds, heavy rain and large hail threatening parts of the region
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Stinging jellyfish, rays with their whip-like tails and sharks on the hunt are some ocean hazards that might typically worry beachgoers. But rip currents are the greatest danger and account for the most beach rescues every year.
A potential mesoscale convective system targets southwestern Ontario Tuesday morning with heavy rain and lightning. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A rat infestation is plaguing residents in a south Etobicoke neighbourhood.And they're blaming an impromptu garbage dump set up by residents of a nearby homeless encampment in Mimico's Coronation Park for their new furry neighbours — though a pest control expert and their local councillor say a nearby excavation site is likely contributing to the problem.Regardless, the neighbours are pushing for action from the city that they say is long overdue."There needs to be a massive clean out; there nee
Michael E. Mann offered a terrifying analysis of what a second Trump administration would mean for both the American and global fight against climate change.
Wind gusts up to 108 km/h have been reported in London. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton as this wind surge shifts east.
Thunderstorms could rumble their way into parts of southwestern Ontario in the early-morning hours on Tuesday, with a chance of some turning severe, so make sure you stay alert and be weather-aware
A Paris woman was attacked by Arctic wolves while out for a run at the Thoiry ZooSafari in France and sustained bites to her neck, leg and back
34-year-old Lukas McClish spent ten days stranded in the Santa Cruz Mountains after he got lost on a hike, relying in part on large volumes of water to survive. McClish was eventually found thanks to a drone from the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office, according to an X post from Cal Fire San Mateo. CNN’s Veronica Miracle has the story.
B.C. has already seen more than its monthly average rainfall this month, and now up to 30 mm of more rain is on deck for some to end off June
Repair work on the five additional "hot spots" of the feeder main that ruptured is now complete, but the full restoration of Calgary's water supply is still days away. Mayor Jyoti Gondek shared the news during her Tuesday afternoon update on the developments of the Bearspaw south feeder main, saying the underground repair work on the pipe has now been completed and the city is hopefully on track to have water service restored before the Calgary Stampede. "That date is still a good guideline," sa
The black bear entered a concession stand, coincidentally named "Bear Can," at a mountaintop adventure park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
This final week of June will kick off with a severe thunderstorm threat as the weekend risk moves east into parts of southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. It's important to remain weather-aware
A weak tropical disturbance just moving into the Caribbean islands will arrive in the western Caribbean at the end of the week. Computer forecast models indicate that a bubble of conducive atmosphere might allow the disturbance to develop, at least briefly. The National Hurricane Center is putting the chances in the low category at this point. The window of opportunity looks short.
Elsewhere, tens of millions of Americans are still living under alerts due to a scorching heatwave.
Experts have confirmed a tornado touched down in Deep River, Ont., on the weekend, uprooting trees, causing minor structural damage and even flipping a boat as it blew through town."This was kind of a minor tornado, but still a tornado," said David Sills, executive director of Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project. The project's storm survey team was dispatched to the community 150 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa to confirm reports circulating on social media.Sills said the tor
Temperatures and humidity will be on the upswing into Wednesday across the northeastern United States, but the surge will be short-lived, AccuWeather meteorologists say, as an approaching cold front triggers gusty thunderstorms from Tuesday night to Wednesday night. A large complex of thunderstorms roared across the Midwest from Monday night to Tuesday morning. Some of these thunderstorms will continue to move along and reach portions of the eastern Great Lakes and central Appalachians into Tues
Severe thunderstorms erupted over Saskatchewan Sunday, prompting widespread warnings through the afternoon and evening hours. The City of Saskatoon activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to a tornado watch in the area
A breakdown of the Canada Day long weekend forecast. Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.