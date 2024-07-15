Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa, Gatineau

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings covering Ottawa and other parts of eastern Ontario, plus sections of western Quebec.

The weather agency issued the warning after 6 p.m on Monday. You can track the status of the alert in real time here.

Communities beyond Ottawa affected include Carleton Place, Carp, Kanata, Richmond, Chelsea, Nepean, Gloucester, Orléans, Rockland and the Gatineau area.

The storm might produce strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall of up to 50 mm, the agency warned.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods, while strong wind gusts can toss objects and damage buildings and trees, warned the agency.

People are asked to take cover immediately as threatening weather approaches, avoid driving through water on roads and to beware of lightning.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.