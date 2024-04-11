Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Sumter, Marion County

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Growing up on a ranch in the Columbia River Valley, water has always been part of Kat Hartwig's life, and over the years, she's noticed changes. Marshy areas her family used for irrigation or watering cattle are dry, wetlands are becoming "crunchy" rather than spongy underfoot, and snowmelt is disappearing more quickly each spring, ushering in the dry summer months, Hartwig says. Climate science supports her observations, showing that global heating is causing warmer temperatures and