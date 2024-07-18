Severe thunderstorm watch in central, eastern P.E.I.

Lightning can be a threat, and heavy rain can cause flooding and making driving difficult. (Rebekah Costain/Facebook - image credit)

Parts of P.E.I. are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada issued the watch just before 9 a.m. Alerts are in place for Charlottetown, St. Peters Bay and East Point.

The storms have been rolling through Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

"These storms have been producing lightning as well as some very heavy pockets of rain," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"They really do put down a lot of rain in localized areas and when you have one after another that can really add up."

Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, and Simpkin warned windshield wipers on vehicles could have trouble keeping up, causing visibility problems.