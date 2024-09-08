Severe thunderstorm watch issued in B.C.'s Okanagan region

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Central Okanagan region of B.C. on Sunday. (Eric Foss/CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for B.C.'s Central Okanagan region, including Kelowna, on Sunday.

The forecaster says that severe thunderstorms could develop in the area on Sunday, which may cause strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

"Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops," the watch reads. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

The thunderstorm watch — which also includes Vernon and Penticton and much of the Okanagan Valley — comes as smoky skies bulletins continue to be in effect for much of north-central and northeast B.C.

Smoky skies bulletins have been issued for the South Peace River, Cariboo region, Lake District, McGregor, Quesnel, Prince George, Stuart, Nechako, Williston.

According to the province, air quality advisories are issued "when pollutant concentrations approach or exceed predetermined limits, or when degraded air quality episodes are expected to continue or worsen."

Hazy skies were also observed in Metro Vancouver over the weekend, with the regional district saying that wildfires south of the U.S. border were to blame.

"Active wildfires to the south in Washington and Oregon are producing smoke," reads an air quality status update from Metro Vancouver on Sunday morning.

"A change in the weather will improve air quality [Sunday] evening and overnight," it added. "Cloudy and cooler weather is expected on Monday and through the week, with the possibility of some precipitation."