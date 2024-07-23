Severe weather and air quality advisory issued for Watson Lake, Yukon

Watson Lake, Yukon, seen in this file photo from 2023. (Katie Todd/CBC - image credit)

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a severe weather alert for rainfall the Watson Lake, Yukon, area, as well as an air quality advisory.

Heavy rain up to 100 millimetres is expected along with thunderstorms. Severe rainfall in northern B.C. and southeast Yukon have led to a delay on Highway 97 at the 624-kilometre mark due to flooding.

An air quality statement issued Tuesday afternoon reported poor air quality and reduced visibility in the Watson Lake region. Residents are being encouraged to stay indoors with doors and windows closed and wear a mask on trips outside to reduce exposure to smoke.

Regions throughout southern Yukon, including Whitehorse, may experience wildfire smoke from fires burning in northern B.C. near Fort Nelson and the N.W.T. according to smoke modelling forecasts.