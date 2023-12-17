Severe weather batters Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast another day
A ‘Super El Niño could be forming now, a new NOAA report says. Here’s what that could mean for South Carolina weather.
Ecologist Thomas Crowther is more or less the man that kicked off our climate conscious obsession for planting trees to offset carbon emissions. But now, the former chief scientific adviser for the United Nation's Trillion Trees Campaign has since about-faced, Wired reports, pleading with environmental leaders to bring their mass tree planting to a halt. […]
Mild pacific flow continues to dominate across the country throughout the month of Decemeber. What does this mean for you? More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA telescope has captured the biggest solar flare in years, which temporarily knocked out radio communication on Earth. The sun spit out the huge flare on Thursday, resulting in two hours of radio interference in parts of the U.S. and other sunlit parts of the world. Scientists said it was the biggest flare since 2017. Multiple pilots reported communication disruptions, with the impact felt across the country, said the government's Space Weather Prediction Center.
Video shows the “rambunctious” little siblings play.
Researchers identified the creatures by their “degenerated” color and “extremely long” beak, according to a study.
The small bear was spotted alone for several days, wildlife officials said.
When hurricane Larry made landfall in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2021, the powerful storm brought heavy rain and wind across the province — and millions of microplastic particles originating from the Atlantic Ocean, researchers from Dalhousie University have found. "So we have a saying … it's raining cats and dogs," Tony Walker, a professor in Dalhousie's school for resource and environmental studies, said in an interview. "But now it's raining cats and dogs and microplastics." Larry offered r
A groundbreaking encounter between scientists and a humpback whale named Twain could shape our first conversation with an intelligent alien race.
A potent storm will track from the Gulf of Mexico into Florida and move north up the East Coast this weekend, bringing with it the chance of flooding rainfall and gusty winds for much of the eastern United States.
Tropical storm-like rain, wind to hit Florida this weekend
Always check your tree for unwanted guests.
With a warm pattern locked in for much of the country, we’re on the lookout for signs of traditional winter weather heading into the back stretch of December
A subway crash in China has left 102 commuters with broken bones after freezing temperatures affected braking systems, according to local reports.
Radio disruption occurred across North and South America.
It is hoped one of world's rarest turtles will now be nursed back to health after being washed up.
Two Loons trapped on New Hampshire waters by ice rescued by Loon Preservation Committee
Scientists found two new species while exploring forests in Brazil.
WEST END, N.C. (AP) — Jesse Wimberley burns the woods with neighbors. Using new tools to revive an old communal tradition, they set fire to wiregrasses and forest debris with a drip torch, corralling embers with leaf blowers. Wimberley, 65, gathers groups across eight North Carolina counties to starve future wildfires by lighting leaf litter ablaze. The burns clear space for longleaf pine, a tree species whose seeds won't sprout on undergrowth blocking bare soil. Since 2016, the fourth-generatio
It’s beginning to look at lot like ... hurricane season — at least across much of South Florida, where it’s been windy and rainy for two days and the forecast predicts more of the same this busy holiday season weekend. The mass of wind and rain is expected to head up the East Coast of the United States just in time for the start of the holiday travel season. “Saturday looks like a complete washout as this disturbance moves over,” said George Rizzuto, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami.