Severe weather batters Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast another day

It’s beginning to look at lot like ... hurricane season — at least across much of South Florida, where it’s been windy and rainy for two days and the forecast predicts more of the same this busy holiday season weekend. The mass of wind and rain is expected to head up the East Coast of the United States just in time for the start of the holiday travel season. “Saturday looks like a complete washout as this disturbance moves over,” said George Rizzuto, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami.