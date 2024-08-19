Severe weather, damaging hail threat persists on the Prairies Monday

After a weekend of active weather across the Prairies, the work week will be starting off on an eerily familiar note. A renewed severe storm potential will come with another day of tornadic threats.

Tornado warnings popped up in parts of Saskatchewan over the weekend, so it's important to pay close attention to the latest alerts in case watches or warnings are issued in your area. Have a plan in place to seek safe shelter in case severe weather threatens your home, your office, or while you’re driving.

Alberta and Saskatchewan see storm and tornado risk resurface Monday

Thunderstorms are back in the forecast for the Prairies, although Alberta and Saskatchewan will be the main focuses on Monday's severe weather risk.

Similar to Sunday's storm risk, thunderstorms along Alberta's Foothills will be quite isolated, so not everyone will see a storm. Also similar to Sunday will be the chance for rotating supercells to pop up, bringing a risk of isolated tornadoes to the province.

Prairies storm risk map Aug 19 2024

Storms in northern Alberta will be more widespread but will still be scattered in nature.

Southern Saskatchewan likely won't be getting a break from the stormy weather, either. Storms developing to the south in Montana could track into southern Saskatchewan on Monday.

Luckily, these storms should be weaker than those from Sunday, although there is still a chance for them to reach severe criteria.

The main risks with Monday's storms, along with the tornado threat, are damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and up to golf ball-sized hail.

Hail sizes and severity

While southern Albertans aren't strangers to large hail, many Calgarians are probably still recovering after the damaging hailstorm that struck the city earlier this month.

Large hail can not only damage buildings and vehicles but also cause severe bodily harm to people caught outside in it. Remember to keep an eye on local alerts and to take shelter whenever threatening weather approaches.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue through the overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across Alberta and the rest of the Prairies.