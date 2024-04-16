Severe weather hits Dallas County

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Canadians who filed their taxes by the middle of March are among those who may have already received the first instalment of the Canada carbon rebate. Qualified residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and all four Atlantic provinces started receiving the first of four instalments Monday. Those who filed their taxes since March 15 will see their first instalment on May 15, while those filing after Monday will have to wait until June or July. The payments, based on household