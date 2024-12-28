At least 1 dead, significant 'damage to buildings' in Texas town amidst severe storm, mayor says

KENTON GEWECKE and PATRICIO CHILE
·2 min read

At least two tornadoes have been confirmed in Texas, with severe damage reported to multiple homes in Liverpool on Saturday.

Around noon local time, there was also a confirmed tornado near Splendora, Texas.

There has been at least one storm-related death and "lots of damage to buildings and schools and power outages," Dan Davis, mayor of Manvel, Texas, confirmed to ABC News.

More tornadoes are expected throughout this afternoon and evening as a powerful severe weather outbreak continues across the south.

PHOTO: A tornado crosses a field in Katy, Texas, Dec. 28, 2024, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (Robert D Perry via Reuters)
PHOTO: A tornado crosses a field in Katy, Texas, Dec. 28, 2024, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (Robert D Perry via Reuters)

The Tornado Watch in Texas has been tagged a "Particularly Dangerous Situation," which is only assigned to a Tornado Watch when the Storm Prediction Center has "a high confidence forecast of multiple intense tornadoes (rated EF2-EF5)."

ADVERTISEMENT

The designation only happens in around 7% of Tornado Watches, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

A moderate risk for severe weather is in place from eastern Texas through Louisiana and Mississippi and into Alabama on Saturday.

The risk for severe weather began in Texas on Saturday morning and then charges east through the evening and into overnight.

The greatest risk will be for several strong and large long-tracked tornadoes, potentially EF3 or greater, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

PHOTO: Northeast freezing rain weather graphic (ABC News)
PHOTO: Northeast freezing rain weather graphic (ABC News)

Other risk factors will be large hail, damaging wind and flash flooding.

As for the rain, 2 inches to 4 inches of rain is expected in the South on Saturday from Texas to Alabama and Tennessee, with localized areas of 5 or more inches possible, leading to that flash flood risk.

This same storm complex will reach the Southeast on Sunday, leading to a severe threat there as well, although it is expected to be far less extreme than Saturday will be.

PHOTO: Severe weather graphic (ABC News)
PHOTO: Severe weather graphic (ABC News)

Strong to severe storms will be rolling through Georgia through the morning hours, as well as the Carolinas – where major hubs like Charlotte and Atlanta may see morning delays due to the storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main threats will be from damaging wind and possible tornadoes on Sunday, though again, the threat is lower than on Saturday.

Virginia may also see strong to severe storms late morning and early afternoon.

This rain will reach Philadelphia to New York City early Monday morning but likely be gone by sunrise Monday. Boston, however, will have a rainy Monday morning.

At least 1 dead, significant 'damage to buildings' in Texas town amidst severe storm, mayor says originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Rare 'particularly dangerous situation' alert warns of tornado danger Saturday

    Millions of people were under tornado watches on Saturday in parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.

  • Weekend travel headaches possible as storm rolls into B.C.

    Get ready for widespread rain and snow to kick off the final weekend of 2024 across British Columbia

  • Ample rain and warmth on deck for Ontario as storm systems rolls in

    Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes this weekend

  • Another storm aims for the West Coast, hazardous travel for some in B.C.

    Wind will take a backseat to rain and snow this time around in B.C.

  • Watch: Tiger shark hunts inches from beach in 'on-your-toes' moment

    Florida Keys Travel this week shared dramatic footage showing a tiger shark chasing a turtle to the beach as something to ponder the “next time you think about visiting the Florida Keys.” The company added: “The wild beauty of the ocean always keeps you on your toes…

  • Prairies to start 2025 with an impressive temperature divide

    A sharp divide between above-seasonal and below-seasonal temperatures will drape across the Prairies into the new year

  • Freezing rain threatens dangerous roads, sidewalks on Saturday

    Watching a threat of freezing rain for eastern Ontario and Quebec on Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Researchers encounter dozens of rare, shark-eating orcas; video

    Researchers out of Monterey, Ca., on Thursday enjoyed a rare encounter with mysterious killer whales known to travel in massive pods and prey on deepwater sharks. “There were fins everywhere we looked on the horizon,” Capt. Evan Brodsky, of

  • Severe weather event impacts Friday and Saturday

    16 WAPT's Meteorologist Anthony Bordanaro has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

  • Aviation experts say Russia's air defense fire likely caused Azerbaijan plane crash as nation mourns

    Aviation experts said Thursday that Russian air defense fire was likely responsible for the Azerbaijani plane crash the day before that killed 38 people and left all 29 survivors injured.

  • Active weekend ahead drags Gulf moisture into Ontario

    A storm system is moving toward the Great Lakes, bringing warm temperatures and heavy rain to southern Ontario this weekend. Gulf moisture will fuel the storm, resulting in significant rainfall on Sunday and Monday, along with a burst of warmth. Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal

  • Drizzling rain, blustery winds continue in B.C., another storm on the horizon

    There will be no break from British Columbia's stormy holidays as yet another system is set to track into the province, prolonging the blustery winds and precipitation that have been battering the coast

  • Glowing Red Lava Fountains Erupt at Kilauea in Spectacular Christmas Display

    Red lava fountains erupted at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on the morning of Christmas Eve, December 24, as an eruption which began the day prior resumed.Footage released by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows lava fountains erupting on the Halema‘uma‘u crater floor.The volcano is one of the world’s most active, and has erupted dozens of times since 1952, according to the USGS. Credit: @USGSVolcanoes via Storyful

  • Duke Energy files to recover $1.1 billion in hurricane costs

    Severe storms this year forced major U.S. utilities to shut down or slow power plant operations. Duke, the largest utility covering North and South Carolina, said the hurricanes hit its service territories and ripped away miles of transmission lines and power poles, leaving tens of thousands of its customers without electricity. The company said that residential customers' monthly bills will increase by about $21 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in March 2025 compared to February 2025, and that storm costs will remain on bills through the end of February 2026.

  • Environment Canada forecasts mix of freezing rain and rain for parts of Maritimes

    FREDERICTON — Some nasty weather is headed toward parts of the Maritimes over the next few days, bringing with it a mix of freezing rain, rain and snow.

  • Repair bill nearing $85M for Calgary Municipal Building

    The City of Calgary is continuing to pour big money into the building known as Big Blue or new city hall.Over the past decade, the city has committed nearly $85 million into repairing and modernizing the Calgary Municipal Building.In recent years, it seems like there's always a project going on somewhere in the building.Back in 2014, a city report warned that the building's deteriorating condition was an issue and that it required investment. Susan Specht is the manager of building infrastructur

  • Storms expected to hit wide swaths of US on busy travel weekend

    Storms are expected to hit a wide swath of the U.S. on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A stormy weather pattern will continue over the next few days across the northwestern U.S., with “heavy” rain expected in Northern California and in the Pacific Northwest,…

  • 50 million people face severe weather nationwide

    More than 50 million people are bracing for severe weather from coast to coast during one of the busiest travel periods of the holiday season.

  • Virginia Zoo Welcomes Birth of Adorable Pygmy Hippo

    The Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley, Virginia, has announced the rare and exciting arrival of a baby pygmy hippo on December 9.The calf was born to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestation, weighed 15 pounds, and was their third offspring in just four and a half years, the zoo said in a press release on December 24.The calf was already nursing and bonding with her mother and would soon be visible to visitors, the zoo said.A public poll was launched to help choose the calf’s name from a shortlist of four: Poppy, Juniper, Hammie Mae, or Omi. Polling closes on December 31 and the winning name would be revealed on New Year’s Day, the zoo said. Credit: Metro Richmond Zoo via Storyful

  • Endangered pygmy hippo born at Virginia zoo

    The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a newborn pygmy hippo just before the holidays, the zoo announced in a press release on Dec 24. The pygmy hippo parents, Iris and Corwin, gave birth to a third little girl in the past 4.5 years. "This is Iris and Corwin's 3rd calf in 4.5 years (all females), and their 2nd calf to arrive right before the holidays," the zoo said.