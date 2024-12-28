At least 1 dead, significant 'damage to buildings' in Texas town amidst severe storm, mayor says

At least two tornadoes have been confirmed in Texas, with severe damage reported to multiple homes in Liverpool on Saturday.

Around noon local time, there was also a confirmed tornado near Splendora, Texas.

There has been at least one storm-related death and "lots of damage to buildings and schools and power outages," Dan Davis, mayor of Manvel, Texas, confirmed to ABC News.

More tornadoes are expected throughout this afternoon and evening as a powerful severe weather outbreak continues across the south.

A tornado crosses a field in Katy, Texas, Dec. 28, 2024

The Tornado Watch in Texas has been tagged a "Particularly Dangerous Situation," which is only assigned to a Tornado Watch when the Storm Prediction Center has "a high confidence forecast of multiple intense tornadoes (rated EF2-EF5)."

The designation only happens in around 7% of Tornado Watches, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

A moderate risk for severe weather is in place from eastern Texas through Louisiana and Mississippi and into Alabama on Saturday.

The risk for severe weather began in Texas on Saturday morning and then charges east through the evening and into overnight.

The greatest risk will be for several strong and large long-tracked tornadoes, potentially EF3 or greater, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Northeast freezing rain weather graphic

Other risk factors will be large hail, damaging wind and flash flooding.

As for the rain, 2 inches to 4 inches of rain is expected in the South on Saturday from Texas to Alabama and Tennessee, with localized areas of 5 or more inches possible, leading to that flash flood risk.

This same storm complex will reach the Southeast on Sunday, leading to a severe threat there as well, although it is expected to be far less extreme than Saturday will be.

Severe weather graphic

Strong to severe storms will be rolling through Georgia through the morning hours, as well as the Carolinas – where major hubs like Charlotte and Atlanta may see morning delays due to the storm.

The main threats will be from damaging wind and possible tornadoes on Sunday, though again, the threat is lower than on Saturday.

Virginia may also see strong to severe storms late morning and early afternoon.

This rain will reach Philadelphia to New York City early Monday morning but likely be gone by sunrise Monday. Boston, however, will have a rainy Monday morning.

