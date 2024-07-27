Storm threat continues overnight for Winnipeg, northwest Ontario

The storm threat isn’t over on the eastern Prairies as a lingering boundary triggers an additional round of strong to severe thunderstorms through the overnight hours.

Any of the strongest cells could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. Pay close attention to the latest alerts as you wind down and head to bed this evening. Have a plan in place to seek safe shelter in case severe weather threatens your home, your office, or while you’re driving.

Nocturnal storms persist across the eastern Prairies

Severe thunderstorm warnings blanketed northwestern Ontario through the day Saturday as a round of thunderstorms thrived in ample instability over the region.

Manitoba Ontario Storm Risk

A lingering boundary draped over the region will trigger a second round of thunderstorms heading through the evening and overnight hours late Saturday into early Sunday.

While the tornado threat will diminish as the sun sets, dynamics are still favourable for additional severe weather with this second round of overnight storms.

Folks around and south of Winnipeg could see severe thunderstorms late this evening, around 9:00 to 10:00 p.m. local time, with these storms tracking northeast as the evening wears on. There is some uncertainty with how close the storms form to Winnipeg proper.

Manitoba Ontario Precip Saturday 10pm

The greatest threats with any of this evening’s storms will be damaging wind gusts of 90-100+ km/h, as well as large hail and heavy rainfall.

Manitoba Ontario Precip Sunday 2am

We’ll watch the severe storms push through northwestern Ontario overnight and head far north toward James Bay into Sunday.

Nocturnal thunderstorms are dangerous. It’s easy to miss alerts as folks tune out and head to bed. Nighttime storms are especially dangerous for campers and cottagers.

