Severe weather tore through parts of Martin County on Wednesday, downing trees and leaving a trail of damage behind. Martin County Fire Rescue said a "possible tornado" impacted the area around a Winn-Dixie, located at located at 8867 Southeast Bridge Road in Hobe Sound.
