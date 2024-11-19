Severely underweight seal pup rescued

The grey seal pup weighed a third of the amount it should, the GSPCA said [GSPCA]

A grey pup seal weighing a third of the weight it should be has been rescued in Guernsey.

The pup, found at Fort Houmet, was taken in by the Guernsey Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA).

The charity's head of marine mammals Geoff George said the pup weighed 15kg (33lb) and was "very dehydrated, thin, has a possible chest infection and full of worms".

He said the pup had been separated from its mother too soon and it would be given round-the-clock care.

Roar was rescued in October, in a similar state of ill-health to California Girl, the GSPCA said [GSPCA]

The pup, which the team has called California Girl, is the second rescued by the GSPCA this season.

Mr George said the first, rescued in October and named Roar, was "doing really well".

GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said the charity was looking into options as it planned to demolish its current seal facilities to make way for a new centre.

He said the UK's RSPCA was unable to help and what would be required would be a pool area in which seal pups could gain weight and strength ready for their return to the wild.

He said: "As we have our preferred builders we are now in negotiations with, we are hopeful for a quick turn around for Roar and California Girl ahead of the new build - but we are reaching out to anyone who thinks they can help with certainly this and next year's seal pup rehab.

"Seal pup season is once again with us and we have lots of details online on what to do if you do see a seal in trouble, but the easiest is just call us."

