Sewage spills onto street after blockage

Sewage spilled out onto a Cornish street on two separate occasions following a blockage and heavy rainfall.

South West Water (SWW) said it was called to Cliff Road in Newquay at about 18:30 BST on Saturday and cleaned up sewage, water and other debris which had come out of an overflowing sewer.

Engineers left the site at 23:30, but had to return at 11:30 on Sunday when the issue recurred after further heavy rainfall.

A SWW spokesperson said a blockage combined with heavy rain had "overwhelmed" the sewer and engineers would use a camera to see if there were any further issues that needed flushing through.

The heavy rain also caused difficulty for traffic in Cornwall with several roads partially blocked due to flooding on Saturday evening and Sunday.

The AA advised motorists to try to avoid standing water and warned against driving into moving flood water or water more than 10cm (4 inches) deep.

Follow BBC Cornwall on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links