Sex assault helpline gets 90 calls in first year

A helpline offering support and advice on cases of sexual assault or abuse in Guernsey received 90 calls in its first year.

The Sexual Assault Referral Centre, which opened in October 2023, operates 24 hours a day and is staffed by trained crisis workers.

The service said people reported cases of new and historic sexual violence, asked for advice, referrals and sought forensic medical examination.

It said 10 of the calls had been to arrange toxicology sampling for potential drink or drug spiking.

The team is made up of one manager who is trained as a sexual offence examiner, eight crisis workers, eight sexual offence examiners and one clinical lead, the service said.

It is supported by other health staff on demand if needed.

