Sex and the City fans left baffled by fake ‘And Just Like That’ filming notices around New York

Fans of the HBO dramedy And Just Like That... have been left confused by fake filming notices left around New York.

The Sex and the City reboot series is currently between seasons, with the second run of episodes having premiered on US streaming service Max last year.

While fans are still waiting to find out what’s next for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and co, an unidentified prankster has been putting up bizarre flyers around the US city detailing unlikely storylines that are supposedly being filmed.

“After getting hit by a Citi Bike, Carrie retains Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) from Liar Liar as her lawyer,” read one notice, while another stated: “Carrie goes on a bad date with Mr. Bean (the character) and then accidentally sends him a nude.”

A third describes a storyline in which Carrie “tells her friends at brunch that she is Garfield the cat.”

Pictures of the flyers have been shared by fans on social media after being spotted out in the wild.

The writer of the spoof filming notices has yet to be identified. On X/Twitter, fans of the series expressed bewilderment over the phenomenon.

New season of Sex and the City is gonna be wild.

“WHO is making these fake And Just Like That filming notices?” asked one person.

Another joked: “New season of Sex and the City is gonna be wild.”

And Just Like That season three is set to arrive on Max in 2025. The series can be watched in the UK on Sky and streaming service NOW.

The next season will add a number of new cast members into the mix, including Rosie O’Donnell, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake and Logan Marshall-Green.

In a two-star review of the show’s most recent season, The Independent’s critic Nick Hilton wrote: “When Sex and the City premiered on HBO in 1998, it was like nothing on TV. A metatextual pastiche of the newspaper advice column, it followed four friends – Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha – through the trials and tribulations of being rich, successful, and beautiful in turn-of-the-millennium New York.

“Whether the show’s candour was an exposé of its characters’ lack of self-awareness, or whether the show’s lack of self-awareness imbued its characters with a strange candour, was immaterial: it was a hit. It’s striking, then, that its reboot, And Just Like That…, seems entirely ambivalent about all the things that made its forebear great, event TV.”